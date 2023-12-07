close_game
close_game
News / World News / Elon Musk's AI firm xAI not raising funds 'right now', he says

Elon Musk's AI firm xAI not raising funds 'right now', he says

Reuters |
Dec 07, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Replying to a post on X by Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster regarding the financing, Musk said: "We are not raising money right now".

Elon Musk said on Wednesday his artificial intelligence company xAI was not raising funds "right now", a day after the startup filed with the U.S. securities regulator to raise up to $1 billion in an equity offering.

Elon Musk(REUTERS)
Elon Musk(REUTERS)

The company has raised $134.7 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $1 billion, the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Replying to a post on X by Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster regarding the financing, Musk said: "We are not raising money right now".

ALSO READ| Israeli army finds major Gaza weapons depot: 'Was near a clinic and school'

Munster's post had said the fundraising meant Musk wanted to compete with OpenAI and Anthropic.

Reuters could not independently verify if the startup is currently raising funds or not.

Investments into AI-linked startups have surged this year following chatbot ChatGPT's success and its parent OpenAI's $10 billion fundraise from Microsoft.

Musk launched xAI in July this year in response to Big Tech's AI efforts, which he has criticized for excessive censorship and a lack of adequate safety measures.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out