'Embarrassing' but army was onboard with Imran Khan's Russia visit: Pak military

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's Russia visit which, according to him, did not go down well with the United States was taken up with the inputs of Pakistan's all-powerful army, Inter-Services Public Relations director-general Major General Babar Iftikhar clarified on Thursday, as reported by Pakistani media. Imran Khan's visit to Moscow was planned before the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine and the army was completely onboard with the decision. Russia's attack on Ukraine was unexpected, Gen Iftikhar said.

"There was institutional input that he should go. It was in no one's wildest dreams that Russia would announce war when the prime minister was there, which was obviously very embarrassing," he said.

Imran Khan claimed the no-confidence vote brought by the opposition, which eventually led to his ouster, was done at the behest of the US government as the US was not approving of Imran Khan's Moscow visit.

Imran Khan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 25, a day after Putin authorised a special military operation in Ukraine. The 'ill-timed' visit drew flak and there was discussion inside the Pakistan government on whether Imran Khan should cancel the visit. The scheduled visit, first for Imran Khan, was not cancelled and the US said it had communicated its position to Islamabad.

Imran Khan claimed this was the reason why the US 'conspired' to topple his government, an allegation that the White House has categorically dismissed. Imran Khan later claimed US diplomat Donald Lu warned Pakistan's ambassador Asad Majeed of 'implication' if Imran Khan won the no-confidence vote.

The Pakistan military on Thursday confirmed that they were on board with Imran Khan's Russia visit by dismissing Imran Khan's claim of 'foreign conspiracy'. General Iftikhar said the word 'conspiracy' was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee last month.