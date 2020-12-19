e-paper
Emmanuel Macron 'stable' after Covid-19 infection: Presidency

Emmanuel Macron ‘stable’ after Covid-19 infection: Presidency

Macron, who is working in self-isolation from an official residence outside Paris, “is still presenting the same symptoms of the Covid-19 illness (fatigue, coughing, stiffness)”, said the brief statement, signed by his doctor.

world Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 18:47 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is in stable condition, and examinations had given reassuring results, a statement from his office said Saturday.

Macron, who is working in self-isolation from an official residence outside Paris, “is still presenting the same symptoms of the Covid-19 illness (fatigue, coughing, stiffness)”, said the brief statement, signed by his doctor.

But they were not preventing him from carrying out his duties.

On Friday, Macron had promised to provide a daily update and, for the time, posted on social media a short video message filmed on his own phone.

Speaking of the general situation in France, where the number of deaths passed 60,000 on Friday, he warned: “We have to be vigilant as the virus is gaining in strength again.”

The French authorities are concerned that the holiday period could see a new spike in infections.

On Friday, a total 15,674 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours in France, down from 18,254 the previous day.

And the so-called positivity rate -- which measures the number of confirmed contaminations as a proportion of the number of tests carried out -- slipped slightly to 5.9 percent from 6.1 percent on Thursday.

