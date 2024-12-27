Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Empty lot next to Jeff Bezos' South Florida properties priced at $200 million

Bloomberg |
Dec 27, 2024 06:37 AM IST

A seller is listing a waterfront lot near Jeff Bezos's properties in South Florida for $200 million. 

A mystery seller is asking $200 million for an empty waterfront lot next door to the properties Jeff Bezos bought in South Florida.

The South Florida houses that Jeff Bezos purchased are adjacent to an empty beachfront parcel that a mystery seller is seeking $200 million for.(AP)
The South Florida houses that Jeff Bezos purchased are adjacent to an empty beachfront parcel that a mystery seller is seeking $200 million for.(AP)

The roughly 1.84 acre lot (0.74 hectare) is located at Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island that’s been dubbed “Billionaire Bunker.” Ilya Reznik, who’s brokering the transaction, declined to identify the seller but said they are “willing to negotiate” on price. “I’ve already had a couple of showings and obviously the buyer is going to be a billionaire,” Reznik said.

Also read: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez slam report of $600 million lavish Aspen wedding: ‘None of this is happening’

Even if the land ultimately fails to sell for $200 million, Reznik believes it will still set a record for the region. That’s in part because of the Amazon.com Inc. founder, who’s bought three properties in Indian Creek since 2023, including two next door to the lot that’s now for sale. On his third purchase earlier this year, Bezos paid roughly $87 million.

“I think $200 million is a big number but I’m confident that in the end the buyer will pay a little extra because Bezos is a neighbor,” Reznik said. “Those prices just didn’t exist before he came to Indian Creek.”

Also read: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to marry Lauren Sanchez in $600m ceremony at Kevin Costner's ranch: report

The empty land was purchased for $27.5 million in 2018 by SMM Sunny Holding LLC, a Delaware company, records show. Reznik said the current owner drew pre-designs for a 25,000 square-feet (2,322.6 square meters) estate on the property that will be available to the buyer.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On