England ‘long way’ from easing virus lockdown, says govt as experts' concerns over ‘vaccine escape’ grow
British health secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday said that England is a “long way” from easing restrictions, given the enormous pressure on National Health Service (NHS). The United Kingdom has been witnessing a surge in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after different imported variants of coronavirus were detected in the country. Hancock said that Britain has detected 77 cases of the South African variant and nine cases of a Brazilian variant.
“There is early evidence that the lockdown is starting to bring cases down. But we're a long, long, long way from that from being low enough because the case rate was incredibly high and you can see the pressure on the NHS. You can see it every day,” the health minister told Sky News.
The virus variants have triggered concerns among the health experts and scientific community at a time when the government is trying to contain the pandemic through vaccination. The UK has been reporting over 1,000 Covid-19 related deaths for the last five days. The country has recorded the highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe with more than 97,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center.
Watch | 'New UK variant of coronavirus may be more deadly': Boris Johnson
Oxford professor Anthony Harnden, who serves as deputy chair of a scientific committee on vaccination, told Sky News that the new variants are a “real worry” because Covid-19 vaccines may not be effective against them. “The South African and the Brazilian Amazonian ones, there are hints that there will be vaccine escape," he warned.
Though there have been speculations around a possible blanket ban on inbound travellers amid fears of new virus variants, Hancock said that the government will stick to a “precautionary principle”. The health secretary stressed that pre-departure testing has been strictly implemented to prevent the spread of a new variant.
"But it is absolutely vital that we protect this country from a new variant that may not be as well dealt with by the vaccine. We cannot risk the progress that we have made,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ailing pope, reducing appearances, prays for homeless dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid ailing economy, Imran Khan to mortgage Islamabad's biggest park to get loan
- According to a report by Dawn, the proposal to mortgage the F-9 park to get a loan of around ₹500 billion will be included in the agenda of the next meeting of the federal cabinet, scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The F-9 park, is one of the largest covered green areas in Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US police weigh officer discipline after rally, Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Joe Biden's immigration plan may be risky for Democrats
- In the best of circumstances, enacting such a broad range of legislation would be difficult. But in a narrowly divided Congress, it could be impossible. And that has Latinos, the nation's fastest growing voting bloc worried.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkey to get a further 6.5 million Sinovac vaccines on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia ready for talks with new Joe Biden administration if US is willing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England ‘long way’ from easing virus lockdown as ‘vaccine escape’ concerns grow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explainer: Arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss Tse Chi Lop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scottish leader says Boris Johnson fears democracy over independence issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin Tse Chi Lop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel includes teens in vaccination drive, eyeing exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU will make vaccine companies respect supply contracts: Charles Michel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden talks transatlantic ties, Covid-19, climate change with Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arab Spring exiles look back 10 years after Egypt uprising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No WhatsApp, FB messenger': Terror groups in Pak switch to new messaging apps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox