e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / England to relax quarantine rules for around 50 countries: Minister

England to relax quarantine rules for around 50 countries: Minister

Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country.

world Updated: Jul 03, 2020 12:02 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country.
Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country. (AP)
         

Quarantine rules for people arriving in England from around 50 countries will be lifted, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

“There will be a list of 50 plus countries and if you add in the overseas territories, 60 something or other that we will publish later today,” he told Sky News.

Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country.

tags
top news
On Ladakh visit, PM Modi to meet brave soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash
On Ladakh visit, PM Modi to meet brave soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash
PM Modi flies to Leh in signal to China, gets briefing at 11,000 feet on standoffs
PM Modi flies to Leh in signal to China, gets briefing at 11,000 feet on standoffs
India races to release first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August 15
India races to release first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August 15
PM Modi congratulates Russia’s Putin for constitutional reform vote
PM Modi congratulates Russia’s Putin for constitutional reform vote
Vikas Dubey: Man behind Kanpur firing wanted for 60 cases of murder, robbery
Vikas Dubey: Man behind Kanpur firing wanted for 60 cases of murder, robbery
8 policemen out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in UP’s Kanpur
8 policemen out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in UP’s Kanpur
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
Covid deaths decrease globally and why mothers can’t donate plasma
Covid deaths decrease globally and why mothers can’t donate plasma
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanTBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In