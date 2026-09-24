'Envoy of friendship’: Xi Jinping announces two pandas for Atlanta Zoo as Trump hails ‘great friendship’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised the "truly great friendship" he has built with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi began his state visit to Washington that day.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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"From the time of my first election in 2016, President Xi and I have forged a friendship, a truly great friendship, actually, built on mutual respect and the vital interests of our people," Trump said.

The two leaders have many tough issues to discuss in their private talks.

Xi talks about ‘healthy’ competition

Deep Dive What is the significance of the two pandas being sent to Zoo Atlanta? The two pandas, named Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, symbolize friendship between the US and China, as emphasized by Xi Jinping during his state visit. Why did Xi Jinping emphasize 'healthy competition' in his remarks with Donald Trump? Xi highlighted the need for competition to be constructive and mutually beneficial, rather than adversarial, as a way to promote cooperation between the two nations. How are the pandas related to US-China diplomatic relations historically? Pandas have represented US-China friendship since 1972, when China gifted a pair to the National Zoo in Washington, signifying a diplomatic gesture.

In his opening remarks, Xi said the “competition should be a healthy one and should be kept within bounds.”

"It should be a race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which one either wins or loses," Xi added.

Xi also said China will invite 100,000 American youth to China for studies and exchanges in the next five years.

Also read: Xi Jinping says US, China have ‘responsibility to ensure AI development under human control’

Two pandas are heading to Atlanta

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{{^usCountry}} Xi said two giant pandas from China will soon reach Zoo Atlanta. He called the animals an “envoy of friendship.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Xi said two giant pandas from China will soon reach Zoo Atlanta. He called the animals an “envoy of friendship.” {{/usCountry}}

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"Here, I have a piece of good news. In a few days, two pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, will come to their new home in Zoo Atlanta and meet with the American people," Xi said.

Ping Ping is a male and Fu Shuang is a female. They will travel as part of a giant panda conservation partnership.

The giant pandas have been a symbol of US-China friendship since Beijing gifted a pair to the National Zoo in Washington, DC in 1972. Currently, the National Zoo and the San Diego Zoo have pandas that were received from China in 2024.

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The National Zoo's pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, are three years old and are a favorite with locals. The San Diego Zoo has two pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao.

Also read: ‘Did Natalie Harp edit out Melania?’: Trump's Truth Social photo of Xi Jinping arrival sparks row

Red carpet welcome draws criticism

Trump wanted to impress Xi. A new helicopter landing pad was finished on the White House South Lawn before the visit. The White House also arranged a military review and a black-tie state dinner in the East Room on Thursday evening.

The welcome has drawn criticism from lawmakers in both parties and some White House allies. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker said: “Quite frankly, had the White House asked me for advice, I would have suggested the president not invite Xi Jinping to Washington for such a lavish welcome here in the United States of America based on all of the troubling issues we have with President Xi and the Chinese Communist Party.”

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(With inputs of AP and PTI)