Epic recreation of infamous Montgomery Alabama brawl goes viral: Watch

The infamous Montgomery Riverfront brawl has been making headlines across America, but a re-enactment of the incident is what has gone viral now. The video recreates the fight with perfect attention to detail. The video even perfectly recreated the moment a 16-year-old boy swam across the river to defend a dock worker who had been attacked by a group of people. The boy, Aaren, was dubbed‘Black Aquaman’ after his heroic act was caught on camera.

The video recreates the fight with perfect attention to detail (@naima/X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three boaters are now facing third-degree assault charges for attacking the co-captain of a riverboat on an Alabama dock. Private boat owners attacked Harriott II Riverboat Co-Captain Damien Pickett after he pushed their vessel away in an attempt to allow his vessel, which was larger, to dock.

What does the video that has now been recreated show?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place at the 200 block of Coosa Street at about 7 pm on Saturday, police have confirmed. As per a witness, the group of boaters refused to move their pontoon to allow the Harriott II Riverboat to dock. In a video, a shirtless man is seen starting the fight, running up and punching the dock worker in the face. The two then struggle, before two more men join in to assault the staffer. A woman is heard screaming and urging others to help.

Aaren is then seen running to the dock and jumping in the river, swimming over to help the staffer being beaten up. Several other people quickly approach the area, trying to defend the worker. Officers eventually intervened and stopped the fight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who has been charged?

Richard Roberts, 48, Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, were charged by the Montgomery Police Department with a misdemeanour, escaping riot and hate-crime charges on Tuesday, August 8. The attackers were white and the victim black.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a press conference, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J.confirmed that one of the accused turned themselves in to the Selma Police Department. The two others were “en route” to do the same.The chief further said after working with the FBI, the Montgomery force determined the charges. However, there was not enough evidence to charge the three men with more than assault.