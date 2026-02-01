Epstein Files: Trump ‘compromised by Israel’, son-in-law's influence cited in FBI report
An FBI report, citing a “credible” confidential human source, claimed that Trump had been “compromised by Israel”.
The names of US President Donald Trump and his close aides surfaced many times as the US Justice Department released new set of documents linked to the investigation of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday.
In one of these claims, an FBI report, citing a “credible” confidential human source, showed that Trump had been “compromised by Israel”.
The report also suggested that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had exercised excessive influence over both Trump’s business empire and his presidency. The report further claimed that Kushner’s family was allegedly linked to corruption.
“CHS advised that this was a real collusion story Trump has been compromised by Israel. and Kushner is thereal brains behind his organization andhis Presidency,” the report read.
It also revisited Kushner’s family background, noting that his father had previously been convicted on financial charges before later receiving a presidential pardon from Trump.
Questions over Russian investments
The CHS told the FBI that Kushner had moved large sums of Russian investment money and failed to properly disclose certain interests tied to Russian state-linked entities.
The report pointed to Kushner’s stake in Cadre, a real estate investment platform, as a potential area of concern.
The document also referred to earlier reporting on Trump’s real estate dealings. It highlighted a Beverly Hills mansion deal in which Trump purchased a property for about USD 41 million and later sold it for USD 95 million to a shell company with foreign links. The CHS described the transaction as having “oddities and red flags” that merited closer examination.
Alan Dershowitz named in report
The FBI report also mentioned Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz. According to the files, the CHS claimed that Dershowitz had been “co-opted by Mossad” and used his standing at elite institutions to influence wealthy and politically connected students for Israeli intelligence goals.
It further alleged that Epstein himself was widely believed to have been similarly leveraged, given his access to influential political and financial circles worldwide.
The US Justice Department said it has released more than three million pages of material related to the Epstein investigation. The release also includes over 2,000 videos and nearly 180,000 images.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the documents were made public after a detailed internal review process.
Former US President Donald Trump socialised with Jeffrey Epstein during the 1990s and early 2000s. The two later fell out, and Trump distanced himself from the financier.
Trump has never faced formal charges related to Epstein’s criminal activities. He has consistently maintained that he was unaware of Epstein’s illegal conduct.
