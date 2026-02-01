Epstein Files: Trump ‘compromised by Israel’, son-in-law's influence cited in FBI report

The names of US President Donald Trump and his close aides surfaced many times as the US Justice Department released new set of documents linked to the investigation of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday. The report also suggested that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had exercised excessive influence over both Trump’s business empire and his presidency. (File photo/AP)

In one of these claims, an FBI report, citing a “credible” confidential human source, showed that Trump had been “compromised by Israel”.

The report also suggested that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had exercised excessive influence over both Trump’s business empire and his presidency. The report further claimed that Kushner’s family was allegedly linked to corruption.

“CHS advised that this was a real collusion story Trump has been compromised by Israel. and Kushner is thereal brains behind his organization andhis Presidency,” the report read.

It also revisited Kushner’s family background, noting that his father had previously been convicted on financial charges before later receiving a presidential pardon from Trump.