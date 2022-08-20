Ethiopian Airlines pilots fall asleep on flight, miss landing
The incident reportedly took place on Monday when the aircraft was flying from Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and was supposed to land at Bole Airport in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.
New Delhi: Pilots of an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines fell asleep mid-air and missed landing at Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, commercial aviation news website Aviation Herald reported late on Thursday. The pilots were later suspended pending an investigation, according to news agency Bloomberg.
The incident reportedly took place on Monday when the aircraft was flying from Sudan’s Khartoum and was supposed to land at Bole Airport in Addis Ababa.
According to Aviation Herald, Air Traffic Control (ATC) raised an alert when the flight belonging to Africa’s largest carrier approached the airport but did not make the landing.
The plane was in autopilot mode which kept it cruising at 37,000 feet.
The ATC tried to contact the pilots of flight ET343 several times but couldn’t reach them, Africa’s largest airline said in a statement.
“When the plane overflew the runway where it was supposed to land, the autopilot disconnected. That triggered an alarm, which woke up the pilots,” the news portal reported.
They then reportedly maneuvered the aircraft around for landing on the runway 25 minutes later, the outlet further said, however, the plane landed safely.
After landing, the aircraft remained on the ground for about 2.5 hours before departing for its next flight, the report added.
The aviation surveillance system ADS-B confirmed the incident and posted a photo of the aircraft’s flight path, which shows an infinity-like loop near the Addis Ababa airport.
Ethiopian Airlines didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the report by Bloomberg.
Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred when two pilots fell asleep mid-air on a flight from New York to Rome.
While the exact cause behind the latest incident was not known nor did the airline comment on the matter, one of the reasons behind it could be pilot fatigue, aviation experts said.
“Pilot fatigue is nothing new, and continues to pose one of the most significant threats to air safety, internationally. Just last week, pilots publicly criticised UK leisure airline Jet2 for refusing to recognise concerns about pilot fatigue,” aviation analyst Alex Macheras said in a Twitter post on Thursday, terming the latest incident “deeply concerning”
-
Ex-UK minister Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak for next PM
Former British cabinet minister Michael Gove on Friday endorsed Rishi Sunak for prime minister and announced an end of his frontline political career, he said in an op-ed in The Times. Gove wrote in the op-ed that he thinks Liz Truss' campaign for 10 Downing Street "has been a holiday from reality." Sunak has the right arguments as they come from his experience of being the chancellor during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gove added.
-
Al-Shabaab attacks hotel in Somalia's Mogadishu, casualties reported
Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu in a hail of gunfire and explosions on Friday, with casualties reported, security sources and witnesses said. The assault on the Hayat Hotel triggered a fierce gunfight between security forces and gunmen from the jihadist group who are still holed up inside the building, security official Abdukadir Hassan told AFP.
-
Sweden shopping centre shooting: Two injured, one arrested
Swedish police said on Friday two people were injured in a shooting at the Emporia shopping centre in the southern city of Malmo and one suspect has been arrested. Read: Shooting selection policy set for a tweak again The police are on the scene questioning witnesses and going through material from surveillance cameras. Earlier, police said they had cordoned off the area and asked the public to avoid going to the shopping centre.
-
EU backs changing monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply
The recommendation is based on a study involving about 500 adults, which compared the performance of the vaccine given either intradermally or subcutaneously, as two doses given about a month apart.
-
Putin, Macron call for IAEA inspection of Ukraine nuclear plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said Friday. According to the Kremlin, both leaders called for experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect the plant "as soon as possible" and "assess the real situation on the ground". Both Kyiv and Moscow have this week accused each other of preparing "provocations" at the facility.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics