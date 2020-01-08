e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / World News / EU condemns Iran rocket attacks on US troops, calls it an‘escalation’ of violence

EU condemns Iran rocket attacks on US troops, calls it an‘escalation’ of violence

The assassination of Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday sparked an outpouring of rage and grief in Iran, and the country’s supreme leader hailed the latest rocket attacks as a “slap in the face” for Washington.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Brussels
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the latest rocket attacks on air bases in Iraq used by US and coalition forces, as yet another example of escalation and increased confrontation
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the latest rocket attacks on air bases in Iraq used by US and coalition forces, as yet another example of escalation and increased confrontation(Reuters Image)
         

The EU’s diplomatic chief on Wednesday condemned Iran’s rocket attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops, urging an end to the “spiral of violence” as Europe tries to defuse the growing crisis.

Tehran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing coalition forces in the first act of the Islamic republic’s promised revenge for the killing of one of its top generals in a US drone strike.

The assassination of Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday sparked an outpouring of rage and grief in Iran, and the country’s supreme leader hailed the latest rocket attacks as a “slap in the face” for Washington.

“The latest rocket attacks on air bases in Iraq used by US and coalition forces, among them European forces, are yet another example of escalation and increased confrontation,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters.

“It is in no-one’s interest to turn up the spiral of violence even further,” he said, warning that the latest crisis was hampering the fight against the Islamic State.

EU foreign ministers are holding emergency talks on the Iran crisis on Friday to discuss what the bloc can do to reduce tensions, but its options for action are limited.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will raise the situation when she meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London later Wednesday, said “the use of weapons must stop” to allow space for dialogue.

tags
top news
Air India reroutes flights after Iran’s missile attack, says safety first
Air India reroutes flights after Iran’s missile attack, says safety first
Received ‘official verbal message’ from Iran on attack on US forces: Iraq
Received ‘official verbal message’ from Iran on attack on US forces: Iraq
‘Anyone can go anywhere’: Minister on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit
‘Anyone can go anywhere’: Minister on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit
What Iran’s tit-for-tat missile attack on US interests means for India
What Iran’s tit-for-tat missile attack on US interests means for India
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
Alexa, find my supercar: Lamborghini Huracan EVO gets Amazon’s virtual assistant
Alexa, find my supercar: Lamborghini Huracan EVO gets Amazon’s virtual assistant
Reliance Jio announces WiFi calling: Here are all the details
Reliance Jio announces WiFi calling: Here are all the details
Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally
Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news