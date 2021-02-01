IND USA
EU condemns military's seizure of power in Myanmar

The European Union is Myanmar's third-biggest trading partner and has given the country special trade preferences, which could potentially be removed, although such a process would likely not be immediate.
Reuters, Brussels
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Police security man a roadblock in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country's senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained. (AP Photo)(AP)

The European Commission president and the EU's top diplomat on Monday condemned the military's seizure of power in Myanmar and demanded the immediate release of all those it had detained in raids across the country.

"I strongly condemn the coup in Myanmar," Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter, and called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of all those detained. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell released a statement also condemning the coup, saying "democracy must prevail."

"The legitimate civilian government must be restored, in line with the country's constitution & the November elections," von der Leyen said, referring to Monday's coup.

Neither Borrell nor von der Leyen detailed any possible measures against the military. In 2018, the EU imposed sanctions against Myanmar generals over killings of Rohingya Muslims. The EU also has an arms embargo on the Southeast Asian country.

