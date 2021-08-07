Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
EU monitor says J&J jab requires warning label

The EU drug regulator said a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys blood cells needed for clotting, or immune thrombocytopenia, is an “important identified risk” and health workers and people receiving the vaccine should be informed of this possible side effect.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 04:53 AM IST
The EMA’s expert group analysed more than 1,180 cases of people who reported dizziness and tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, after receiving the J&J jab and concluded they were linked to the vaccine’s administration.(AFP)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended updating the information label for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, saying it should include warnings that a rare immune condition, tinnitus and dizziness are possible side effects.

In a statement, the EU drug regulator said a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys blood cells needed for clotting, or immune thrombocytopenia, is an “important identified risk” and health workers and people receiving the vaccine should be informed of this possible side effect.

The EMA’s expert group analysed more than 1,180 cases of people who reported dizziness and tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, after receiving the J&J jab and concluded they were linked to the vaccine’s administration.

50% of Americans fully vaccinated: White House

Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House said on Friday, as inoculations rise.

Media company CNN has terminated three of its employees for going to the office unvaccinated against the Covid-19 last week, according to a memo sent to staff internally on Thursday.

Also, California state will require all of its roughly 2.2 million healthcare workers and long-term care workers to be vaccinated by September 30.

In Italy, a Covid-19 certification rule took effect as part of the government’s plan to rein in a surge in infections. A “green pass” is now required to enter archaeological sites, gyms, theatres, indoor pools and the indoor sections of restaurants, bars and cafes.

