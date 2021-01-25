IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / EU seeks answers from AstraZeneca on cut to vaccine supplies in Monday meeting
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
world news

EU seeks answers from AstraZeneca on cut to vaccine supplies in Monday meeting

AstraZeneca told the EU on Friday that it could not meet the agreed supply targets running up to the end of March, with an EU official telling Reuters that meant a 60% cut to 31 million doses.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:30 PM IST

The European Union will meet AstraZeneca executives on Monday to seek further clarification on why they unexpectedly announced a large cut in supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc for the first quarter of the year, EU officials said.

AstraZeneca, which developed its shot with Oxford University, told the EU on Friday that it could not meet the agreed supply targets running up to the end of March, with an EU official telling Reuters that meant a 60% cut to 31 million doses.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has received an up-front payment of 336 million euros ($409 million) from the EU, a second EU official told Reuters when the 27-nation bloc sealed a supply deal with AstraZeneca in August for at least 300 million doses - the first signed by the EU to secure COVID-19 shots. .

Under advance purchase deals sealed during the pandemic, the EU makes down payments to companies to secure doses, with the money expected to be mostly used to expand production capacity. "Initial volumes will be lower than originally anticipated due to reduced yields at a manufacturing site within our European supply chain," AstraZeneca said on Friday. The site in question is a vaccine factory in Belgium run by the drugmaker's partner Novasep.

The EU Commission said a meeting was called with AstraZeneca after Friday's announcement, and is due to start in the early afternoon on Monday. AstraZeneca was not immediately available to comment on Monday.

The first EU official, who has been directly involved in talks with AstraZeneca, said there were no high expectations about the meeting in which the company will be asked to better explain the delays, although its outcome is still unclear. The official declined to be named due to the confidential nature of the discussions.

Earlier in January, Pfizer, which is currently the largest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the EU, announced delays of nearly a month to its shipments, but hours later revised this to say the delays would last only a week.

EU contracts with vaccine makers are confidential, but the EU official did not rule out possible penalties for AstraZeneca, given the large revision to its earlier commitments. However the source did not elaborate on what could trigger the penalties. "We are not there yet," the official added.

AstraZeneca's vaccine is expected to be approved for use in the EU on Jan. 29, with first deliveries expected from Feb. 15.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.(Reuters)
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.(Reuters)
world news

Receipt notice of Form I-90 will extend green card’s validity in US by 12 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:43 PM IST
The lawful permanent residents with green cards are required to submit a Form I-90 when their permanent resident cards expire or are about to expire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian of the Year winner Grace Tame raises her award during a ceremony in Canberra, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Tame, 26, pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of the sexual abuse she went through as a 15-year-old at the hands of a math teacher. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)(AP)
Australian of the Year winner Grace Tame raises her award during a ceremony in Canberra, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Tame, 26, pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of the sexual abuse she went through as a 15-year-old at the hands of a math teacher. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)(AP)
world news

Sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame named Australian of the Year

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Tame pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of the sexual abuse she went through as a 15-year-old at the hands of a math teacher.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The carrier group entered the South China Sea at the same time as Chinese-claimed Taiwan reported incursions by Chinese air force jets.(AP)
The carrier group entered the South China Sea at the same time as Chinese-claimed Taiwan reported incursions by Chinese air force jets.(AP)
world news

China says US military in South China Sea not good for peace

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:19 PM IST
China has repeatedly complained about US Navy ships getting close to islands it occupies in the South China Sea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ever since his partial victory in the Senate last week, Conte has appealed to centrist and unaligned Senate lawmakers to join government ranks, but few have responded so far.(REUTERS)
Ever since his partial victory in the Senate last week, Conte has appealed to centrist and unaligned Senate lawmakers to join government ranks, but few have responded so far.(REUTERS)
world news

Italian PM Conte seeks way out of political mire ahead of Senate vote

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Several Italian newspapers reported that Conte was set to hand in his resignation to the head of state this week and then try to put together a new, broader coalition, drawing up a policy pact for the remaining two years of the legislature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.(AP)
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.(AP)
world news

Biden pushes elusive 'Buy American' goal with new federal contract guidelines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The move is part of Biden's broader push to drive up wages, create more union jobs and strengthen US supply chains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US State Department responded urged Beijing “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure.(Reuters file photo)
The US State Department responded urged Beijing “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure.(Reuters file photo)
world news

China tests Biden’s resolve on strategic flash point of Taiwan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The sortie by eight Xian H-6K bombers and five other planes Saturday was the third-largest such incursion by PLA aircraft.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A rare lightning storm crackles over Mitchell's Cove in early morning in Santa Cruz, Calif. The severe storm system rolled through the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas in August, packing a combination of dry lightning and high winds that triggered wildfires throughout the region.(AP)
A rare lightning storm crackles over Mitchell's Cove in early morning in Santa Cruz, Calif. The severe storm system rolled through the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas in August, packing a combination of dry lightning and high winds that triggered wildfires throughout the region.(AP)
world news

Storm Eloise kills at least 12 in south-eastern Africa with more rain to come

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:46 PM IST
A tropical cyclone when it made landfall at Mozambique's central province of Sofala on Saturday, Eloise subsequently weakened to a tropical storm as it moved inland to dump rain on Zimbabwe, eSwatini - formerly known as Swaziland - South Africa and Botswana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Critics also say Suga took too long to pause a domestic tourism campaign that experts have blamed for contributing to the spread of the virus beyond the initial hotspots in the Tokyo region.(REUTERS)
Critics also say Suga took too long to pause a domestic tourism campaign that experts have blamed for contributing to the spread of the virus beyond the initial hotspots in the Tokyo region.(REUTERS)
world news

Japanese PM faces mounting pressure over pandemic response

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Opposition lawmakers were also increasingly frustrated with Suga's taciturn leadership style, demanding he provide detailed answers to questions about the Covid-19 crisis and the Tokyo Olympics set to start in less than six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
world news

EU seeks answers from AstraZeneca on cut to vaccine supplies in Monday meeting

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:30 PM IST
AstraZeneca told the EU on Friday that it could not meet the agreed supply targets running up to the end of March, with an EU official telling Reuters that meant a 60% cut to 31 million doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo taken on January 20, 2021 shows members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province. (Photo by STR / various sources / AFP) / China OUT(AFP)
This photo taken on January 20, 2021 shows members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province. (Photo by STR / various sources / AFP) / China OUT(AFP)
world news

Chinese officials say nine more trapped miners confirmed dead, one still missing

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:29 PM IST
A group of 22 miners were trapped hundreds of metres underground by an explosion at the Hushan mine in eastern Shandong province, China on January 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis(Reuters photo)
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis(Reuters photo)
world news

Turkey, Greece resume talks on maritime disputes after five years

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Plans for resuming discussions foundered last year over Turkey's deployment of a survey vessel in contested Mediterranean waters and disagreements over which topics to cover.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thailand's food and drug administration last week approved AstraZeneca's vaccine for emergency use but has yet to grant authorisation for that of Sinovac Biotech, of which Thailand has ordered two million doses.(REUTERS)
Thailand's food and drug administration last week approved AstraZeneca's vaccine for emergency use but has yet to grant authorisation for that of Sinovac Biotech, of which Thailand has ordered two million doses.(REUTERS)
world news

Thailand to begin Covid-19 vaccinations from next month

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Health workers in Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the latest outbreak, would be the first to be inoculated, then elderly and people with chronic diseases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran, which has not commented on the seizure, has been accused of concealing the destination of its oil sales by disabling tracking systems on its tankers, making it difficult to assess how much crude Tehran exports as it seeks to counter US sanctions. (Representative Image)(AP)
Iran, which has not commented on the seizure, has been accused of concealing the destination of its oil sales by disabling tracking systems on its tankers, making it difficult to assess how much crude Tehran exports as it seeks to counter US sanctions. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Indonesia seizes Iran, Panama-flagged tankers over alleged illegal oil transfer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Coast guard spokesman Wisnu Pramandita said the tankers, seized in waters off Kalimantan province, will be escorted to Batam island in Riau Island Province for further investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by several countries (REUTERS)
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by several countries (REUTERS)
world news

Pfizer urges South Korea to approve Covid-19 vaccines ahead of February rollout

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:02 PM IST
South Korea has said its first batch of vaccines consisting of 100,000 doses of Pfizer products for 50,000 people could arrive before the Lunar New Year holidays, which begin on Feb. 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi alongside health workers will be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine this week.(AP)
Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi alongside health workers will be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine this week.(AP)
world news

Suu Kyi in line to get vaccine early as Myanmar readies rollout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The country's de facto leader, alongside health workers, will be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP