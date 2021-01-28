IND USA
world news

EU should consider legal means to secure promised vaccines: Charles Michel

European Council president said in a letter that the bloc should make use of all legal means and enforcement measures at its disposal under the Treaties.
Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:57 PM IST
European Council President Charles Michel gives a news conference in Brussels, Belgium.(File Photo / REUTERS)

The European Union should explore legal means to ensure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines it contracted to purchase if negotiations with companies over delayed deliveries are unsuccessful, European Council President Charles Michel said in a letter.

"I support all efforts to resolve the matter with companies through dialogue and negotiation," Michel, who represents the EU's 27 member states, said in a Jan. 27 letter to four EU leaders.

"However, if no satisfactory solution can be found, I believe we should explore all options and make use of all legal means and enforcement measures at our disposal under the Treaties."

Topics
covid-19
