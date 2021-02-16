Home / World News / EU to launch study programme for Covid-19 variants
world news

EU to launch study programme for Covid-19 variants

"As of now, and in parallel to the efforts being made on the current vaccines, we have to help industrial companies develop production capacities for second generation vaccines," von der Leyen was quoted as saying.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:07 AM IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen takes off her protective face mask as she prepares to speak during a media conference.(AP)

The European Union will this week kick off a new programme to study mutations in the Covid-19 virus, in a bid to prepare for the next generation of vaccines that might be needed, the European Commission's president told Les Echos.

The programme, dubbed "HERA incubator," will bring together health authorities and laboratories and have its own funding, Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with the French financial newspaper. It will be launched on Wednesday.

"As of now, and in parallel to the efforts being made on the current vaccines, we have to help industrial companies develop production capacities for second generation vaccines," von der Leyen was quoted as saying.

Von der Leyen last week acknowledged failings in the EU's approval and rollout of vaccines against Covid-19 and said the bloc had learned lessons in the process after criticism of the slow roll-out of vaccines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus european union
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP