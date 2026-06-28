Europe bakes under record heat: 1,000 excess deaths in France, hottest day in Denmark | Top points

A blistering heatwave sweeping across Europe has shattered temperature records, strained public health systems, and disrupted daily life across multiple countries.

People walk through the street in the centre of Warsaw during the heatwave that has reached Poland on June 27, 2026. (AFP)

From record-breaking heat in Scandinavia and the Alps to emergency alerts in Italy and emergency responses in Germany and France, the extreme weather has triggered deaths, infrastructure stress, and unusual measures as authorities struggle to cope with rising temperatures.

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Here are the latest updates in Europe heatwave:

France records 1,000 excess deaths: France has recorded 1,000 excess deaths during the blistering heatwave sweeping Europe. Most of the deaths involved people aged 65 and older.

France has recorded 1,000 excess deaths during the blistering heatwave sweeping Europe. Most of the deaths involved people aged 65 and older. Europe shatters temperature records: From Scandinavia to the Alps, a heatwave swept across Europe, sending temperatures above 40°C in some areas and causing dozens of deaths.

From Scandinavia to the Alps, a heatwave swept across Europe, sending temperatures above 40°C in some areas and causing dozens of deaths. Glaciers melting at alarming speed: Swiss glaciers recorded rapid ice loss, raising concerns about long-term water and climate impact, The Guardian reported.

Swiss glaciers recorded rapid ice loss, raising concerns about long-term water and climate impact, The Guardian reported. Denmark records hottest day: Denmark recorded its highest temperature on record on Saturday, the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) said.

Denmark recorded its highest temperature on record on Saturday, the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) said. Police deploy water cannons to help people cool down: According to The Guardian, German police in Berlin deployed water cannons to help people cool off as the city grappled with an intense heatwave.

According to The Guardian, German police in Berlin deployed water cannons to help people cool off as the city grappled with an intense heatwave. Parisians rush to buy fans: Parisians scrambled to buy fans as a record-breaking heatwave gripped the city, with a viral video showing crowded stores.

Parisians scrambled to buy fans as a record-breaking heatwave gripped the city, with a viral video showing crowded stores. Paris emergency calls almost double: The French capital's hospital authority said emergency calls in the capital had risen by 80 percent in the past week, compared with the same week last year.

Swiss nuclear plant stops operations: The nuclear reactors at Europe's oldest nuclear plant Beznau were shut down Friday, its Swiss operator Axpo said.

The nuclear reactors at Europe's oldest nuclear plant Beznau were shut down Friday, its Swiss operator Axpo said. Red alert in Italy: Italy's health ministry issued a red alert for the heatwave in 18 cities including Milan, Rome, Turin, Venice, Genoa, Florence and Bologna for Saturday and Sunday.

Italy's health ministry issued a red alert for the heatwave in 18 cities including Milan, Rome, Turin, Venice, Genoa, Florence and Bologna for Saturday and Sunday. Transport systems disrupted: Highways buckled in Germany, while rail networks and public transport faced major delays and safety restrictions due to extreme heat.