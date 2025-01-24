Europe has lots of lithium, but struggles to get it out of the ground

Europe MAY not be as well endowed when it comes to lithium as Australia, China and Chile, but it is still home to an estimated 5% of the world’s reserves of the rare white metal. Yet it currently produces next to none of the stuff, which is crucial for making electric-vehicle (EV) batteries and energy-storage systems. It still relies on imported refined lithium that usually comes from China.

The EU wants to change that, in the name of autonomy. The EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act, which came into force last May, aims to ensure that at least 10% of the EU’s lithium needs, as with other critical raw materials, are met from home-grown sources by 2030. It also specifies that no more than 65% of annual consumption of these products should be sourced from any single country. At first glance these targets appear eminently achievable, given Europe’s untapped reserves. If anything, the 10% production goal seems modest. European lithium could potentially meet half of the region’s demand, or even more.

But the job of getting lithium out of European ground is not easy. The metal is mostly found in hard-rock deposits. Open-pit mines are large, polluting, water-intensive and noisy. Planned projects are opposed by the not-in-my-backyard crowd and also by environmental groups.

Take Serbia, home to huge lithium deposits in the Jadar Valley, in the west of the country. Rio Tinto, a mining giant, has been trying to advance a project there for over 20 years, but progress has been stop-start. A wave of protests in 2021-22 forced the government to revoke Rio’s licence; it was reinstated in July 2024 after fresh assessments. The government has hinted that the firm may be able to start construction in 2026. But that will inevitably spark another public backlash, which may put the brakes on the project again.

A project in Portugal’s northern Barroso region risks meeting a similar fate. A British mining firm, Savannah, wants to open four open-pit mines that it estimates could produce enough lithium for 500,000 EV batteries each year. But most of the land it needs to purchase belongs to local communities, which do not want to sell. Little wonder that investors are treading carefully, not just there but in the Czech Republic, Finland, France and Spain, which also boast hard-rock lithium deposits.

Open-pit mining is not the only game in town. Lithium is also found underground in hot, salty water. Companies like Vulcan Energy, which has 17 licences in Germany’s Rhine valley, pump brine from geothermal springs to the surface and filter out the lithium before sending the rest back down. That is less damaging to the environment, because water loss is minimal and the above-ground facilities are smaller and cleaner than open-pit mines.

The elephant in the room is China. It was quick off the mark to develop huge domestic capacity in the 2010s, thanks to a raft of subsidies and tax breaks. It has flooded markets with refined lithium. Prices have plummeted as a result, which has eliminated a lot of the competition. Only a few European projects are viable at the current rock-bottom prices. But that should not be an excuse for inaction. Prices will not stay low forever. Projects across Latin America, Asia and Australia are being scaled back, which will whittle away at the world’s lithium surplus.

Europe’s challenge is two-fold. If for strategic reasons it is serious in its resolve to produce more (expensive) lithium, it will have to provide more support to firms that are trying to do so. Public funding is available, but in a myriad of places, usually co-ordinated by national governments and arguably in insufficient quantities.

The second challenge is equally daunting. Securing the paperwork to advance these projects is fiendishly complex and time-consuming. Streamlining the process would help. But unless Europe addresses these obstacles, lithium projects currently on the drawing board will stay there, and autonomy will remain a fantasy.

