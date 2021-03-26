Home / World News / Europe says to lead global Covid vaccine production by year end
world news

Europe says to lead global Covid vaccine production by year end

Breton also said Europe should have vaccinated enough people in the summer, possibly around mid-July, to achieve a "global immunity" level.
Reuters | , Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:47 PM IST
By the end of the year Europe should have capacity to produce between two and three billion doses, the commissioner said(Reuters file photo)

Europe should be the world leader in producing coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year with 52 factories taking part in the process across the continent, European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday in Spain.

Breton also said Europe should have vaccinated enough people in the summer, possibly around mid-July, to achieve a "global immunity" level.

By the end of the year Europe should have capacity to produce between two and three billion doses, the commissioner said at the Barcelona plant of pharmaceutical company Reig Jofre which will produce Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter of the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP