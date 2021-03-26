IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Europe says to lead global Covid vaccine production by year end
By the end of the year Europe should have capacity to produce between two and three billion doses, the commissioner said(Reuters file photo)
By the end of the year Europe should have capacity to produce between two and three billion doses, the commissioner said(Reuters file photo)
world news

Europe says to lead global Covid vaccine production by year end

Breton also said Europe should have vaccinated enough people in the summer, possibly around mid-July, to achieve a "global immunity" level.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:47 PM IST

Europe should be the world leader in producing coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year with 52 factories taking part in the process across the continent, European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday in Spain.

Breton also said Europe should have vaccinated enough people in the summer, possibly around mid-July, to achieve a "global immunity" level.

By the end of the year Europe should have capacity to produce between two and three billion doses, the commissioner said at the Barcelona plant of pharmaceutical company Reig Jofre which will produce Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter of the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP