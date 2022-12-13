Home / World News / European Parliament lawmaker denies taking bribes from Qatar, lawyer says

European Parliament lawmaker denies taking bribes from Qatar, lawyer says

world news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 02:33 PM IST

Eva Kaili: Eva Kaili, one of 14 vice presidents of the parliament, was among four people arrested and charged in Belgium.

Eva Kaili: European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, is seen.(Reuters)
Eva Kaili: European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, a suspect in an investigation into money laundering and corruption at the parliament, has denied receiving money from Qatar, one of her lawyers said in Greece on Tuesday.

Kaili, one of 14 vice presidents of the parliament, was among four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend over allegations that Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.

Read more: This country has passed world's first law to ban smoking for next generation

"Her position is that she is innocent, I can tell you that," Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer representing Kaili in Greece, told Open TV.

"She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing - explicitly and unequivocally. That is her position," Dimitrakopoulos said. He added that Kaili had "undertaken no commercial activity in her life".

Greece on Monday froze Kaili's assets in the country. The European Parliament has suspended her from her duties.

Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european parliament
european parliament

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out