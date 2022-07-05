European Parliament overwhelmingly ratifies landmark tech laws
The European Parliament on Tuesday ratified landmark laws that will more closely regulate Big Tech and curb illegal content online, as the EU seeks to bring order to the internet "Wild West".
MEPs approved the final versions of the Digital Markets Act, focused on ending monopolistic practices of tech giants, and the Digital Services Act, which toughens the scrutiny and consequences for platforms when they host banned content.
"With the legislative package, the European Parliament has ushered in a new era of tech regulation," said German MEP Andreas Schwab, a key backer of the laws.
The DMA will have major consequences for Google, Meta and Apple, the online "gate-keepers" that must now do business according to a list of do's and don'ts intended to make sure smaller competitors can survive.
That text passed with 588 votes in favour and only 11 against with 31 abstentions in a sign of the massive apprehension towards tech giants across the political spectrum.
The DSA will target a wider range of internet actors and aims to ensure real consequences for companies that fall short of controlling hate speech, disinformation and child sexual abuse images.
The digital world "has developed a bit like a western movie, there were no real rules of the game, but now there is a new sheriff in town", said Danish MEP Christel Schaldemose.
It also passed easily with 539 votes in favour, 54 against and 30 abstentions.
Both laws now require the final approval by the EU's 27 member states, which should be a formality.
The legislations had faced lobbying from the tech companies and intense debate over the extent of freedom of speech.
Now the big question is over enforcement with worries that the European Commission, the EU's executive arm in Brussels, lacks the means to give sharp teeth to its new powers.
EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton downplayed the problem, insisting that teams dedicated to enforcement, in conjunction with national regulators, would be up to the task.
"There will be a before and an after DSA and DMA," he said.
-
Oil falls as recession fears boost demand concerns
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, as concerns of a possible global recession curtailing fuel demand outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by an expected production cut in Norway. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 15 cents, or 0.1%, to $108.28 a barrel, from Friday's close. There was no settlement for WTI on Monday because of the Independence Day public holiday in the United States. Supply concerns still loomed.
-
'To me, Kaali is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess': TMC's Mahua Moitra
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday spoke out in support of Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekali - who is the subject of social media outrage (and FIRs by police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh) after a poster for her new film 'Kaali' showed the goddess smoking. "You have the freedom to imagine your goddess," Moitra said at a media event. The Trinamool leader was responding to a question about her take on this controversy.
-
Finland, Sweden sign protocol to join NATO but still need ratification
NATO's 30 allies signed an accession protocol for Finland and Sweden on Tuesday to allow them to join the nuclear-armed alliance once allied parliaments ratify the decision, the most significant expansion of the alliance since the mid-1990s. "This is truly an historic moment," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said alongside the foreign ministers of the two countries. "With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger."
-
China’s life expectancy now stands at 77.93 years, health indicators doing well
The life expectancy of Chinese citizens now stands at 77.93 years and is within the category of upper-middle-income countries, the national health commission, said on Tuesday. The life expectancy of Chinese citizens had risen to 77.3 years in 2019, compared with 35 years in 1949, the beginning of the Communist Party of China's rule, according to a white paper released last year. According to World Bank data, India's life expectancy stood at 70 in 2020.
-
Kaali poster row: India urges Canada to withdraw provocative material
Hindu groups in Canada have complained to the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and are also exploring legal options over the poster of a film screened in Toronto on Sunday that they deem offensive. The film, Kaali, made by Leena Manimekalai, was shown at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto as part of a multimedia storytelling project, Under the Tent. The community was upset over the poster depicting Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette.
