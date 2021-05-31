Home / World News / European Union executive urges travel reopening ahead of summer
European Union executive urges travel reopening ahead of summer

The European Union executive, which is seeking to harmonise travel measures across the bloc, said that - according to its recommendation - fully vaccinated people should be exempt from testing or quarantines when travelling from one EU country to another.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 05:15 PM IST

The European Commission proposed on Monday that all EU countries gradually ease travel measures over the summer as the number of Covid-19 vaccinations continues to grow and the severity of the pandemic in the bloc diminishes.

