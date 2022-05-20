Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: France, Belgium, Germany join list of nations with monkeypox, and all the latest news

The palms of a monkeypox case patient from Lodja, a city located within the Katako-Kombe Health Zone, are seen during a health investigation in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997. (via REUTERS)
Published on May 20, 2022 05:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox cases

France, Germany and Belgium confirmed their first cases of the monkeypox virus on Friday, joining European nations Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden, and Canada, Australia and the United States in reporting a disease endemic to parts of Africa. Read more

SC won't interfere with Gyanvapi survey order, transfers case to Varanasi court

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would not interfere with the survey order passed in the Gyanvapi mosque case and asked the Varanasi district judge to decide whether the suit by the Hindu side was maintainable. Read more

MEA revokes Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu’s passport

The External Affairs Ministry on Friday revoked the passport of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu, who had slipped out of the country after a Malayalam actor brought in sexual assault charges against him. Read more

