Evening brief: France, Belgium, Germany join list of nations with monkeypox, and all the latest news

France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox cases

France, Germany and Belgium confirmed their first cases of the monkeypox virus on Friday, joining European nations Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden, and Canada, Australia and the United States in reporting a disease endemic to parts of Africa. Read more

SC won't interfere with Gyanvapi survey order, transfers case to Varanasi court

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would not interfere with the survey order passed in the Gyanvapi mosque case and asked the Varanasi district judge to decide whether the suit by the Hindu side was maintainable. Read more

MEA revokes Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu’s passport

The External Affairs Ministry on Friday revoked the passport of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu, who had slipped out of the country after a Malayalam actor brought in sexual assault charges against him. Read more

India-born MP Chandra Arya's Kannada speech in Canada Parliament stuns netizens

India-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya is winning hearts online after a video of his speech at the Canadian Parliament in Kannada went viral. Watch here

'If Sehwag knows more than ICC, he's entitled to his opinion': Akhtar hits back at controversial 'chucking' remark

Pakistan star Shoaib Akhtar has responded to Virender Sehwag's bold statement questioning the former pacer's bowling action. Read more

Sidharth Shukla's last song Jeena Zaruri Hai released online, fans wonder if his family permitted it. Watch

The last song that Sidharth Shukla worked on, has been unveiled online. Titled Jeena Zaruri Hai, the music video also features Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian. Read more

