Sidharth Shukla's last song Jeena Zaruri Hai released online, fans wonder if his family permitted it. Watch

The last song that Sidharth Shukla worked on, has been unveiled online. Titled Jeena Zaruri Hai, the music video also features Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian. The song was shot last year and also features Deepika Tripathy, who has also lent her voice for the song. (Also read: Bigg Boss 15’s Vishal Kotian on Sidharth Shukla’s family’s statement)

Vishal shared a series of Instagram posts regarding the song on Friday and wrote, "Jeena Zaroori Hai - A heart that holds feelings forever. Its the story that pictures a legend - Siddharth Shukla with the glorious Vishal Kotian, and the glam Deepika Tripathy. Time to Sink in the flow of love. " Jeena Zaruri Hai has been directed by Bidyut Kumar and Deepika sang it along with Shabab Sabri.

There have been mixed reactions to the song. While some fans slammed Vishal for putting it out without seeking permission from Sidharth's family, others wrote that they could not resist watching Sidharth onscreen for one last time. One of them wrote, "You should confirm if you have approval of his family or not before releasing it." Another one commented, "Actually I don't want to see this song.....but I can't stop myself to see his glimpse...I miss you Sid...I hope these people have taken family 's permission before releasing."

Another one expressed desire to watch behind the scenes footage from the song: "Please post behind scenes of this video please. Miss you soo much Sidharth shukla." Many others also urged for the song to be deleted within two hours, else, they threatened to mass report it and get it pulled down.

Earlier this year, Sidharth's family had put out a statement urging producers to refrain from using the late actor’s work without his family’s consent. The statement did not mention any particular producer or work, but most fans believed it was about his song with Vishal.

Responding to the statement, Vishal had told Hindustan Times in an interview in January this year, "There are videos where Sidharth has said that he is very excited and happy about the song. So who do you believe? The man himself or a statement? Also, Sidharth has got his remuneration and everything is on paper. And it’s not just Sidharth’s work, it’s my project as well. It has the spot boy, director, the crew and if the producer wants his money, then what is wrong with it? I’m just reasoning it out. I don’t think there’s anything wrong. It’s not my project, so I leave it to the music producers to reach out to them."

He added, "If they have a concern, they should approach me. And I will address their concerns with open arms. If they had problems, they could have reached out personally (instead of putting out a statement), asking to see the footage. Everything would have been sorted amicably."

