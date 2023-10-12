Every Hamas member is a dead man, Netanyahu's warning; 'Won't keep silent': Biden | 10 points

Every Hamas member is a dead man, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said vowing to crush and destroy Hamas as at least 2,300 people were killed on both Israel's and Hamas's sides as the world witnesses a major conflict right amid the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war. In his televised address on Wednesday night, Netanyahu said Hamas militants raped young women, shot young boys and girls. “We saw boys and girls bound, who were shot in the head. Men and women burned alive. Young women who were raped and slaughtered. Soldiers who were beheaded,” Netanyahu said.

Wartime cabinet

US President Joe Biden said the US has warned Iran amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Netanyahu created a wartime Cabinet joining hands with Benny Gantz, a senior opposition leader, to set up a wartime cabinet which would focus only on the war. Defence minister Yoav Gallant is also part of this special cabinet.

'Now is the time for war'

As Israel's opposition leader Bennt Gantz joined the wartime government, he said, "There is a time for war and time for peace. Now is the time for war."

“Just as people from left and right, from the city and the village, go out to fight, decisions of the government will also be made by people from different camps. Now, we are all one camp - the camp of the people of Israel,” Gantz said.

US travel advisory

The United States has advised its citizens to not travel to Gaza and to reconsider travel to Israel. The US State Department said it is exploring options to facilitate US citizens from Israel to other nearby countries.

Iran President, Saudi Crown Prince speak for the 1st time

The war made Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speak for the first time. While Iran is accused by Israel of backing the Hamas, Saudi has clarified its stand against Israel. The two sides discussed the "need to end war crimes against Palestine".

'I refuse to be silent': Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden spoke to American Jewish leaders on Wednesday night and said 'I refuse to be silent' on the 'deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust'. "We are working on every aspect of the hostage crisis in Israel, including deploying experts to advise and assist with recovery efforts," Biden said.

Biden said the US has asked Iran to be careful.

Infiltration from Lebanon?

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it fired missiles on Israel which was countered by the Israel side. The northers Israel was put on alert citing a suspected infiltration from Lebanon into the Israeli airspace. But later the army said it was a false alarm -- either a technical malfunction or a human error and there was no infiltration from that side.

Will there be a ground operation in Gaza?

As Israel is upping the offensive, the creation of a war-time cabinet triggers speculation about whether Israel will launch a ground assault. Israel has also started warning civilians in Gaza to evacuate and then inflicting devastation. It’s also mobilized some 360,000 reservists.

Asked if Washington had advocated for Israel to exercise restraint in its response, with a ground operation in Gaza expected, Blinken said that Israel respects international law and makes efforts to avoid civilian casualties.

"We know that Israel will take all of the precautions that it can, just as we would, and again that’s what separates us from Hamas and terrorist groups that engage in the most heinous kind of activities," Blinken said.

What is the situation in Gaza?

More than 250,000 people in Gaza have fled their homes, the UN said. Israel has cut off supplies of food, fuel, electricity and medicine into Gaza, and the sole remaining access from Egypt was shut down Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing. Only private generators are running hospitals and other facilities.

Hamas denies claims of beheading children, raping women

Hamas claimed reports that its fighters beheaded children and assaulted women are baseless. “Some Western media outlets continue to spread Zionist slander and lies about our Palestinian people and their resistance, which falsely and slanderously promoted allegations that members of the Palestinian resistance beheaded children and assaulted women, without any evidence to support their lies and claims," Ezzat Al Rishq, member of Hamas's political bureau, said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

