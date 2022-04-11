'Every second you protest, we lose dollars': Lankan PM's appeal to citizens
Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday assured the citizens that his government is working round-the-clock to address their woes and appeal to the protesters to end their agitation.“Every second you protest in the road, we are losing dollars,” the prime minister was quoted by Lankan news website Newswire.
Amidst a growing pressure on him to quit following the unprecedented economic crisis facing the island nation, the leader addressed the nation in a bid to calm the agitating people who are protesting on the streets over lengthy power outages and shortage of gas, food and other essentials.
“The government is working round-the-clock to overcome the economic crisis,” Mahinda, the elder brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said.
The Lankan prime minister's address comes at a time when the citizens and the opposition are calling for him and president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation. The ruling government is already in minority with several lawmakers exiting the alliance. Earlier in the day, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's meeting with ex-president Maithripala Sirisena of the Sri Lankan Forward Party (SLFP) ended without any result.
Three parties that recently withdrew from Sri Lanka's ruling coalition have proposed forming an interim government with a new prime minister replacing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brother, they said.
Angered by the fuel and food shortages, the citizens have focused their anger on the ruling Rajapaksa family. The president sacked his brother as finance minister last week while his nephew quit as sports minister.
The government is now looking for external assistance of about $3 billion over the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items. It is also looking to restructure international sovereign debt and seek a moratorium on payments, Reuters reported.
Won't halt military operation in Ukraine for peace talks: Russian FM Lavrov
Last week, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov accused Kyiv negotiators of departing from the demands they had put forth at the face-to-face talks in Turkey on March 29. He said Ukraine presented a draft peace deal to Russia that comprised “unacceptable” elements, and added Kyiv is not interested in ending the fighting.
Pakistan's political turmoil won't affect all-weather ties, says China
China said on Monday that the political changes in Pakistan leading to the Imran Khan government's ouster will not affect the all-weather ties “whatsoever” and expressed its firm opposition to any "external interference" in Islamabad's internal affairs. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Sunday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declined to elaborate stating it is for Islamabad and Washington to comment on it.
Will resign if Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' charges are proved: Sharif
Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said he will resign if the charges of an alleged conspiracy to topple previous Imran Khan government was proved. Sharif termed the entire conspiracy claim by former Prime Minister Imran Khan as a drama. “I will resign and go home if the conspiracy is proved in letter controversy,” the 70-year-old politician said while addressing the national assembly after being elected the new prime minister.
China: Shanghai announces lockdown relief as Covid cases continue to soar
China's financial hub Shanghai will begin easing lockdown in a calibrated way, officials announced Monday even as the city reported more than 25,000 new Covid-19 infections for the day before. The decision comes amid mounting pressure from citizens facing shortages of food, medicine and stringent lockdown measures, in some city areas for three weeks now. The city has designated 7,624 closed-off management areas, 2,460 restrictive control areas and 7,565 prevention areas, Gu senior city official Gu Honghuiid.
British man, inspired by ISIS, found guilty of murdering politician David Amess
A 'fanatical Islamist', who was inspired by Islamic State, was found guilty on Monday of murdering British lawmaker David Amess, who was knifed to death in a frenzied attack inside a church where he was meeting voters. Prosecutors said Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia was a "committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist". Ali was found guilty of murder and preparation of terrorism at London's Old Bailey court after the jury took less than half an hour to reach a verdict.
