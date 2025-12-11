Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years in jail by Pakistan court

A Pakistan military court on Thursday sentenced former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed to 14 years in prison, Associated Press reported. General Faiz Hameed, the director-general of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) (File Photo)

The Field General Court Martial (FGCM) sentenced Hameed to jail on multiple charges, including engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act.

“The accused was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act detrimental to the safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals,” a statement of the Pakistan military court said, according to AP.

The military said the court found Hameed, the former Director General of the ISI, guilty on all charges after “lengthy and laborious” legal proceedings and sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment.

Though the military provided no additional details, Hameed was considered close to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in jail on multiple charges since 2023.

Hameed was detained last year following an internal probe ordered by Pakistan’s Supreme Court into allegations linked to Top City project scam. The Top City company had been developing land near Islamabad for a private housing project.

Hameed, who served as the director general of the ISI from 2019 to 2021, was considered extremely powerful when he headed the ISI.

He was appointed to the coveted post when then ISI chief and current Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was removed from the post.