 Ex K-pop star Jung Joon-young leaves jail after five-year rape, spycam term | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ex K-pop star Jung Joon-young leaves jail after five-year rape, spycam term

AFP |
Mar 19, 2024 01:01 PM IST

The 35-year-old Jung was found guilty of rape on two occasions in 2016.

Former K-pop star Jung Joon-young left prison Tuesday after completing a five-year term for gang rape and illicit filming, in one of South Korea's high profile spycam scandals.

Jung's case was one of a series of high-profile sex scandals involving male celebrities which emerged at the height of a local 'Me Too' movement.(Reuters)
Jung's case was one of a series of high-profile sex scandals involving male celebrities which emerged at the height of a local 'Me Too' movement.(Reuters)

Jung was found guilty of rape on two occasions in 2016 and of filming himself having intercourse with other women without their knowledge and sharing the footage without their consent.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Known as "molka" in Korean, spycam videos are typically made by men who secretly film women in schools, toilets and elsewhere, although the term can also be applied to clandestinely-shot footage of consensual sex.

Jung's case was one of a series of high-profile sex scandals involving male celebrities which emerged at the height of a local #MeToo movement, when thousands of women protested in the capital Seoul in 2018, chanting: "My life is not your porn".

READ | K-Pop stars Yong Jun-hyung and Choi Jong-hoon quit over sex videos scandal

Another K-pop star and a former member of popular boyband BIGBANG, Seungri, was found to have received Jung's videos and was later separately found guilty of multiple charges linked to a sex and drugs scandal at his "Burning Sun" nightclub.

Wearing a black hat and mask, the 35-year-old Jung walked out of the prison in Mokpo, some 350 kilometres (218 miles) south of Seoul, without talking to waiting press early Tuesday, the News1 agency reported.

Jung rose to fame in 2012 when he came third in the audition show "Super Star K" and had a number of solo hits before the spycam scandal emerged in early 2019, when he announced his retirement from entertainment business.

At the time the rape accusations had yet to emerge, but he said he had "committed crimes that cannot be forgiven".

Goo Hara, a former member of girl group Kara, died by suicide in 2019 after she was blackmailed over "revenge porn" by an ex-boyfriend.

South Korean international footballer Hwang Ui-jo is currently under investigation over allegations that he filmed sexual encounters without consent.

Hwang, who is currently on loan from Nottingham Forest at Turkish club Alanyaspor, denies the charges.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Ex K-pop star Jung Joon-young leaves jail after five-year rape, spycam term
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On