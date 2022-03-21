Ex Ukraine MP’s wife caught with $28 million cash in Hungary

The wife of former Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kotvytskyy was caught by authorities in neighbouring Hungary with US$ 28 million dollars and 1.3 million euros in cash - stashed in suitcases - as she was trying to flee the war-torn country, Belarussian media outlet NEXTA reported citing unnamed Ukrainian sources.

NEXTA shared a photograph of six suitcases stuffed full of cash.

Hungarian authorities ensured the amount was declared in accordance with the law.

Ukrainian media report that the wife of former MP Kotvytskyy tried to take $28 million and 1.3 million euros out of #Ukraine via #Zakarpattya.



The money was found by the #Hungarian border guards and forced to declare it. pic.twitter.com/ZCjDlIxdwB — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 20, 2022

The gigantic sum involved has raised eyebrows, with many on Twitter wondering if the ex MP's wife had thought to donate some to the Ukrainian people to procure basic necessities like food, water, medicines and diapers for children.

One Twitter user wondered: "How does someone have $28 million in CASH? In a war zone...!?"

Ukraine on Monday rejected a Russian demand that its forces lay down their arms and leave Mariupol. The struggle for survival in the war-battered city has left hundreds of thousands seeking refuge as Russian forces launch wave after wave of artillery and missile attacks.

Over 400,000 people are believed to be trapped in Mariupol, seeking shelter from heavy bolmbing that has severed access to electricity, heating and water, local authorities said.

