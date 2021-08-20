‘Not without my staff’: Ex-British Royal marine who runs animal shelter in Afghanistan refuses to leave

With Afghan nationals making all possible desperate attempts to flee their country following the takeover by the Islamist extremist group Taliban, and foreign countries evacuating its embassy staff and other nationals, a former British Royal Marine who owns an animal sanctuary in Afghanistan has refused to follow suit. Paul ‘Pen’ Farthing said that he will not leave the war-torn country without his Afghan staff and their immediate family members.

Farthing, who served in the Royal Marine for 22 years, set up the ‘Nowzad’ animal shelter in 2007 after his first rescue dog. Since then, he has formed a staff of 25 Afghan nationals that also include three of Afghanistan’s first female veterinarians.

Farthing has demanded that his staff and their families be evacuated along with him and be accepted as refugees in the UK. In an interview to news agency Reuters, he said, “My staff don’t deserve the fate that awaits them if they stay here in Afghanistan.”

The Taliban had prohibited women from working under their previous regime two decades ago, and had also disapproved of having dogs as pets.

Farthing said that the sanctuary could face reprisals as it was funded by foreign aid. “I had an opportunity, the fact that I am a British citizen, I'm going to use that to full effect - so I've said I'm not going until my staff leave this country,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Soon after regaining control over Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, in a first press conference said that women will be allowed to study and work but according to the Islamic Law. “

“Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women,” he stated, adding that women would be “happy within the framework of Sharia.”

The extremist group has also said that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will also be allowed to function in Afghanistan.

Farthing pointed out that despite Taliban patrolling the streets of Kabul, and their behaviour not being “overly friendly,” there has been a feeling of calmness around his community. He highlighted that the most dangerous zone was near to the airport where scores of Afghan nationals are desperately trying to escape the country.

“You've got the British and Americans inside and then outside you've got this throng of people; and then you have the Taliban checkpoints," Farthing said.

Although the extremist group have projected a reformed outlook this time, assuring protection and rights to women and children, including allowing them to go to schools to and working, the scepticism around these promises is prominent on the global platform.

Canada has already said that they will not accept the Taliban regime as the government of Afghanistan as they replaced an elected and democratic dispensation “by force.” Japan on Friday also noted that it is not considering recognising the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, reports have already surfaced of the extremist group torturing Afghan citizens, especially women and children.

Los Angeles Times reporter Marcus Yam posted some of the pictures on Twitter on Wednesday and claimed that the insurgents opened fire to drive people away from the airport, leaving at least half a dozen people wounded, including a woman and her child. Other images and videos also claimed that the fighters were beating women and children while they were trying to flee the country.