Exclusive: Why is Trudeau govt silent on Punjab gangsters living in Canada

New Delhi: The arrest of three gangsters—Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh and Karan Brar—by Canadian Police for alleged killing of Bhindranwale Tiger Force (BTF) terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar reveals that the trio had links with criminal gangs in Haryana and Punjab. Despite not having proper documents, the alleged contract killers were living on temporary visas, raising serious doubts on why they were not deported back to India as they were not even studying. The Trudeau government has turned a blind eye towards Khalistani radical activity in Canada.

While the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has gone on record stating that it will seek help of their Indian counterparts (read NIA) to dig out the Indian connection, the same institution has been sitting on its hands on Indian requests to extradite at least seven known gangsters from Punjab who have taken shelter in Canada. All efforts of Indian National Security Advisor, Secretary (R&AW), Director Intelligence Bureau and DG (NIA) to get these gangsters, who are involved in contract killing and extortion in Punjab and Haryana while sitting in Canada, have hit the wall due to non-cooperation from the pro-Khalistani Justin Trudeau government.

The following list of seven Indian origin Punjab gangsters was shared with Canadian Intelligence and RCMP for the past years with the request for extradition. But the Trudeau government, who treats Khalistanis as vote banks, has never agreed to cooperate on this front. Instead, it is blaming the Modi government for being involved in killing terrorist Nijjar in June 2023.

Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dala, resident of Dala in Moga district of Punjab and currently living in Surrey, Canada. Surrey is the place where Nijjar was shot dead. Lakhbir Singh aka Landa, resident of Harike Village in Tarn Taran and presently residing in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Ramandeep Singh aka Raman Judge resident of Ferozpur and currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. Charanjit Singh aka Rinku Bihla, resident of Bihla, Tallewal, Barnala district, currently residing in Canada. Gurpinder Singh aka Baba Dalla, resident of Dalla village, Ludhiana Rural, currently residing in Canada. Satveer Singh Warring aka Sam Abohar, resident of Fazilika district, currently residing in Canada. Snover Singh Dhillion, resident of Defence Colony, Amritsar, currently residing in Ontario, Canada.

The eight name on the list is Satinderjit Singh aka Goldy Brar, resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib. Brar is currently said to be in California but is a resident of Canada.

While their visa status is not known, the simple way of taking shelter in Canada for Punjab gangsters is to seek political asylum alleging human rights violation by the Indian government or the state government. In the meantime, prominent people in Punjab and Haryana are being extorted or harassed by these gangsters through criminal nodes from all over the world including Philippines and Malaysia.