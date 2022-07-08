Shinzo Abe, ex-Japan prime minister, assassinated

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Friday died hours after he was shot during a campaign event, public broadcaster NHK reported.

"According to a senior LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) official, former prime minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment. He was 67," news agency AFP quoted the public broadcaster.Earlier in the day, the 67-year-old leader was shot during his campaign speech in Nara. He was attacked by a man from behind while he was making his speech on the street in Nara.

He was in cardio and pulmonary arrest while being airlifted to the hospital, a local fire department official had said.

The police arrested Yamagami Tetsuya, the 41-year-old man whon fired two shots at Abe. According to reports, he used a gun that he appears to have made it himself. After the attack, he was immediately arrested and did not make any attempt to run away.Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot: LIVE COVERAGE

Japanese police in protective gear raided the home of a man arrested over the shooting of former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, national broadcaster NHK said.

NHK footage showed several police officers wearing helmets and body armour and carrying protective shields filing into a building identified by the broadcaster as the home of a man arrested for attempted murder after the attack.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis.

