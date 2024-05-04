Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan accuses Chief Justice of being 'biased' against his party

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has accused Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa of being "biased" against his party. He urged the courts to expedite hearings of his case, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan(REUTERS)

In a message from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Khan said, "I urge all judges presiding over my cases to expedite the hearings and refrain from unjustified delays."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan called the delays in court decisions "unjust" and added that all cases against him were false, baseless and concocted, according to The Express Tribune report.

Khan referred to CJP Isa's statement by saying, "He stated that there is no pressure on him, but pressure comes to those who refuse to indulge in wrongdoing. You are behaving like [government's] B-team against PTI."

PTI founder said, "You snatched electoral symbol from PTI, denied a level playing field, and violated our fundamental human rights in the guise of the May 9 incidents, on which our petition has been pending since May 25, 2023, without a hearing till today."

Imran Khan said that PTI's petitions against rigging during the general elections have not been heard yet and added that PTI's women's reserved seats issue remains pending.

He said, "The Supreme Court's decisions have revived the doctrine of necessity once again. This is a historic opportunity for great nations to capitalise on historic moments."

PTI founder said that the decisions which were being coerced through threats were dismantling Pakistan's judicial system. He stated, "The remarks of high court judges have proved that jungle law prevails in the country. It's time for Supreme Court judges to stand up like high court judges and reject wrong decisions."

He expressed willingness to hold talks and added that dialogue will happen only when stolen mandate is returned, according to The Express Tribune report.

He said, "I am always ready for dialogue, but dialogue will only happen when our stolen mandate is returned, and our innocent workers imprisoned in jails are released."

Imran Khan emphasised that talks take place with adversaries and PTI's most formidable adversaries are the ones with whom dialogue will be initiated.

On May 2, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the party's founder would become Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if he makes a deal with the establishment, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Chaudhry's remarks came as purported "talks" between the PTI and the establishment in the headlines for the past few days after senior PTI leader Shehryar Afridi said that his party will hold "dialogue with the chief of army staff (COAS) and the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) soon" instead of speaking to "rejected people" who reached parliament through Form 47.

Speaking to reporters outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), Fawad Chaudhry, who denies parting ways with the PTI, predicted that the former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, who was ousted from power in April 2022, would not strike the deal with the establishment, Geo News reported.

Pakistan's former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said, "If he [Imran Khan] strikes a deal, he will become Shehbaz Sharif," adding that "Now, a threat to PM Shehbaz is not from his house but from those who brought him to power and outsiders."