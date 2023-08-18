Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's party to challenge delimitation decision in Supreme Court: Report

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to carry out a new delimitation and announced that it would challenge the Council of Common Interest’s (CCI) decision in the apex court, Geo News reported.

In a statement, the party spokesperson alleged that the schedule for the delimitation issued by the ECP was “malicious and a clear deviation from the Constitution”.

The party added that if the National Assembly is dissolved before the completion of its tenure the Constitution clearly states that the ECP is bound to hold polls within 90 days.

“The Election Commission's schedule is a criminal attempt to prolong the caretaker government contrary to what is written in the Constitution,” Geo News quoted the party spokesperson as saying.

It added that the poll organising authority after violating the Supreme Court's order on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is once again trying to “violate” the Constitution.

“In light of the decision of the Council of Common Interests, the formation of new constituencies cannot be used as a justification to escape election,” the former ruling party stated.

It further said that a “major irregularity” was committed in the CCI meeting when “illegal caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” attended the meeting, as per Geo News.

The party also alleged that due to the PTI’s rising popularity, people were deprived of the right to vote.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that it will carry out fresh delimitation of constituencies.

The announcement of ECP makes it almost certain that general elections in Pakistan might not be held within the constitutionally stipulated limit of 90 days, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

In July, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) gave approval to the results of the 2023 digital census, making it compulsory for Pakistan's electoral watchdog to carry out fresh delimitation. As per the news report, fresh delimitation will take four months.

The development comes while the Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Kakar’s 19-mmeber cabinet took oath on Thursday, after the dissolution of the National Assembly and the farewell of the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government on August 9.

