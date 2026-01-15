Ex-Palestinian official to administer Gaza: All about Gaza peace plan 2.0 as clearing rubble tops priority

President Donald Trump-led US administration announced the “launch” of the second phase of Trump's 20-point peace plan in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in an attempt to advance a fragile peace that has faced challenges as Hamas militants have refused to disarm. Track Iran unrest Rubble lies at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in the central Gaza Strip. (REUTERS)

US Middle-East envoy Steve Witkoff said the second phase of Trump's 20-Point Gaza peace plan will move from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction. In a post on X, he further threatened Hamas with “serious consequences” if it doesn’t “comply fully” with its obligations.

What is Gaza peace plan's second phase? The highlight of the Gaza peace plan's phase two, according to Witkoff, is the disarmament of all “unauthorized personnel” with a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

“The US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” he said.

Ali Shaath, ex-Palestinian official to administer Gaza Under the second phase of US' peace plan for Gaza, Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian Authority deputy minister Ali Shaath is reportedly going to head the new technocratic committee set to administer the devastated Gaza Strip, reported news agency Reuters.

Shaath's plans for Gaza include pushing war debris into the Mediterranean Sea and rebuilding destroyed infrastructure within three years, the report added. This marks the start of the next phase of Trump's to end Israel's war in Gaza.

Ali Shaath's priorities Shaath will chair a group of 15 Palestinian technocrats tasked with governing the Palestinian enclave after years of rule by Hamas militants, according to he report.

Shaath also faces the task of rebuilding the territory's infrastructure reduced to rubble after over two years of intense fighting and clearing an estimated 68 million tonnes of rubble and unexploded ordnance even as Israel and Hamas continue to trade fire.

"If I brought bulldozers and pushed the rubble into the sea, and made new islands, new land, I can win new land for Gaza and at the same time clear the rubble," Shaath was quoted as saying by Reuters. His priority, per the report, is the provision of urgent relief, including forging temporary housing for displaced Palestinians. His second priority would be rehabilitating “essential and vital infrastructure”, followed by reconstruction of homes and buildings.

(With agency inputs)