Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Explosion heard close to passport office in Kabul: Report
world news

Explosion heard close to passport office in Kabul: Report

The nature of the blast was not immediately clear, nor were any casualty numbers, an official of the ministry of interior told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.
The nature of the blast was not immediately clear(HT File)
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Reuters | , Kabul

An explosion took place close to the gate of the passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, an Afghan official said.

The nature of the blast was not immediately clear, nor were any casualty numbers, an official of the ministry of interior told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

Large crowds of Afghans have been thronging outside the passport office in a bid to get travel documents in recent days after the service was restarted after weeks of suspension.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan kabul
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP