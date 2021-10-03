At least 2 killed, several injured after explosion hits mosque in Kabul

At least two people were killed and a number of others were injured after an explosion took place at the entrance of a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, according to multiple news agencies. The bomb targeted the Eidgah Mosque, situated in the capital city of Kabul.

The explosion occurred at a time when a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

"Our initial information shows two civilians were killed and three wounded in the blast," news agency AFP reported quoting interior ministry spokesman, Qari Sayed Khosti.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. The area around the mosque has been cordoned off by the security officials.

Mujahid, who is also the deputy minister of information and culture in the Taliban-led cabinet, also tweeted about the explosion. "An explosion happened in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon and has caused causalities," Mujahid wrote in Urdu.

Ambulances are at the site and carrying injured to Kabul's Emergency Hospital, according to reports by the local media.

On August 15, the Taliban group, designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States, took over the the capital city of Afghanistan in a military offensive. The group took advantage of the vacuum created in the aftermath of chaotic exit by the US forces.

In August, a bomb explosion at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, killed dozens of people including 12 US troops. The explosion targeted the crowd of people who were gathered at the airport waiting for evacuation flights.

Later, the responsibility of the same was taken by the Islamic State-Khorasan Province.

(With agency inputs)

