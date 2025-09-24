Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Explosion so loud, ears hurt': Blast reported in Oslo, Norway police find grenade on scene | What we know

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 24, 2025 02:02 am IST

As per police, the blast occurred at Parkveien and Pilestredet area of the Norwegian capital,

A blast was reported in Oslo on Tuesday night. Norway police have cordoned off the area and have found an unexploded grenade on the scene. As per local news agency NRK, residents around the area have been asked to stay away.

A blast has been reported in Oslo, Norway police have also found an unexploded hand grenade on site(X/@sentdefender)
A blast has been reported in Oslo, Norway police have also found an unexploded hand grenade on site(X/@sentdefender)

As per police, the blast occurred at Parkveien and Pilestredet area of the Norwegian capital,

Speaking to NRK, residents and witnesses near the scene stated that the explosion was so loud it "hurt their ears".

"There was a big bang. We just saw someone grab a man in a hood who ran from the scene," another witness told the local news agency.

Following the blast, an emergency alert has also been sent out to citizens. The alert reads - "There has been an explosion in the Pilestredet area. As there are still explosive devices in the area, the police want the population to move away from windows. As of now, there is no evacuation from the area."

Following the first blast, police carried out a controlled explosion of the grenade. No causalities were reported.

Norwegian news agency NRK further reported that one person has been arrested in relation to the explosion. A hunt is on to find the others involved in the blast in central Oslo.

Oslo Police Chief Brian Skotnes, further told local reporters that the police has taken control of the scene. This blast comes a day after Oslo Airport shut down due to a drone sighting.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 'Explosion so loud, ears hurt': Blast reported in Oslo, Norway police find grenade on scene | What we know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On