'Explosion so loud, ears hurt': Blast reported in Oslo, Norway police find grenade on scene | What we know

A blast was reported in Oslo on Tuesday night. Norway police have cordoned off the area and have found an unexploded grenade on the scene. As per local news agency NRK, residents around the area have been asked to stay away. A blast has been reported in Oslo, Norway police have also found an unexploded hand grenade on site(X/@sentdefender)

As per police, the blast occurred at Parkveien and Pilestredet area of the Norwegian capital,

Speaking to NRK, residents and witnesses near the scene stated that the explosion was so loud it "hurt their ears".

"There was a big bang. We just saw someone grab a man in a hood who ran from the scene," another witness told the local news agency.

Following the blast, an emergency alert has also been sent out to citizens. The alert reads - "There has been an explosion in the Pilestredet area. As there are still explosive devices in the area, the police want the population to move away from windows. As of now, there is no evacuation from the area."

Following the first blast, police carried out a controlled explosion of the grenade. No causalities were reported.

Norwegian news agency NRK further reported that one person has been arrested in relation to the explosion. A hunt is on to find the others involved in the blast in central Oslo.

Oslo Police Chief Brian Skotnes, further told local reporters that the police has taken control of the scene. This blast comes a day after Oslo Airport shut down due to a drone sighting.