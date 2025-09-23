After Copenhagen, drones spotted over Oslo Airport in Norway

Hours after drones were sighted in Denmark's Copenhagen on Monday, Norway has also reported a similar incident. As per local reports, a drone was spotted over Oslo Gardermoen Airport. As per Norwegian news agency NRK, officials from Oslo Airport confirmed that flight operations had been impacted due to the sighting.(DPA via AP/Representational)

Following the sighting, heavy police presence has been reported at Oslo Airport. “We have taken measures to try to locate this drone, but we have not yet been able to locate the drone pilot,” operations manager Gisle Sveen in the Eastern Police District told NRK.

After sighting the drone, Avinor, which is the key operations office for all airports in Norway, notified the police.

“For safety reasons, it was decided to move all air traffic to one runway,” press officer Karoline Pedersen told NRK. She added that air traffic is “flowing smoothly and as normal.”

The warning in Norway comes moments after several drones were spotted over Copenhagen, prompting the closure of Copenhagen's Kastrup Airport till Tuesday, 9 AM local time.

Ahead of this sighting in Norway, local media reported that two foreign nationals had been arrested for flying drones in a restricted military zone in central Oslo.

Drones spotted in Demark

At least 100 flights have been diverted and cancelled at Copenhagen Airport after police confirmed the sighting of 2-3 drones over the capital. The airport will remain shut till 9 am local time.

The origins of the drones are yet to be determined. However, it is to be noted that these sightings come amid recent Russian drone and jet incursions over Poland, Estonia and Romania.