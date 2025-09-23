Copenhagen airport closed: 100 flights diverted, cancelled after drone sightings

Denmark on Monday night reported that it spotted two to three large drones in its airspace, prompting a quick closure of Copenhagen Airport. As per Denmark police, the key airport has been closed after the sightings and all take offs have been cancelled until further notice. Police officers walk after all traffic has been closed at the Copenhagen Airport due to drone reports in Copenhagen, Denmark (via REUTERS)

Additionally, drones were also spotted over Norway and Sweden, minutes after Denmark reported two to three large drones over Copenhagen Airport. The origin of the drone sightings over Sweden and Denmark remain unconfirmed.

100 flights diverted, cancelled after Copenhagen Airport shut down

Amid the heavy police presence near Copenhagen Airport, FlightRadar reported that over 50 flights headed for Copenhagen Airport have been diverted to other airports.

Citing Eurocontrol, at least 50 flights have also been cancelled due to the closure of the key airport. The airport will remain closed till 9 AM local time on Tuesday.

Following the closure, majority of the flights have been diverted to other Danish airports such as Billund and Aarhus airports. Flights were also diverted to Malmö and Gothenburg airports in Sweden.

Drones spotted over Sweden, Norway

As per a report by Sweden's SVT, officials stated a drone was spotted over the sea between Denmark and Sweden.

Meanwhile in Norway, two drones were spotted for Oslo. However, two foreign nationals were arrested for flying drones within the prohibited zone in central Oslo, reported Dagbladet, citing police officials.

Recent drone sightings over Europe

The recent drone sightings over Europe have been attributed to Russia as the Ukraine war escalates. Earlier this month, three NATO countries - Poland, Romania and Estonia reported Russian drones and jets in their respective airspace.

In response to these incursions, NATO jets were scrambled to assess the threat. Russia has denied responsibility and stated that the claims are “baseless provocations” against Moscow.