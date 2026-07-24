Explosions near Erbil airport, strikes on bases and rising Gulf tensions: What's latest in US-Iran war?

The US-Iran conflict entered another intense phase on Friday as fresh strikes and retaliatory attacks were reported in parts of the Gulf. From attacks on military facilities in Iran and US-linked bases in the region to warnings from Tehran and growing political pushback in Washington, tensions continued to escalate.

Smoke and flames rise after an explosion in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province, Iran. (REUTERS)

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The US military said it carried out strikes against Iran for the 13th consecutive night, targeting military facilities with the stated aim of reducing Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping.

Here are the key developments from the ongoing conflict.

Explosions reported near Iraq's Erbil airport

Several explosions were heard near Erbil airport in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, where US-led coalition troops and a major US consulate complex are located.

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{{^usCountry}} The blasts came after air defence systems were activated. Drones were also seen hovering over the city, while smoke was reported rising from the airport area. The location has previously witnessed drone activity during the ongoing conflict, news agency AFP reported. US strikes IRGC base in Iran's Gilan province {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The blasts came after air defence systems were activated. Drones were also seen hovering over the city, while smoke was reported rising from the airport area. The location has previously witnessed drone activity during the ongoing conflict, news agency AFP reported. US strikes IRGC base in Iran's Gilan province {{/usCountry}}

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Iranian authorities said the United States targeted a Revolutionary Guards base in the northern province of Gilan.

Ali Bagheri, deputy governor of the province, said an IRGC naval forces headquarters in Zibakenar was hit by US projectiles, causing damage to equipment at the facility.

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"This morning, an IRGC naval forces headquarters in Zibakenar was targeted by American enemy projectiles, which damaged some of the equipment in the complex," Bagheri was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

Iran warns countries assisting US of consequences

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that countries supporting the United States in attacks against Iran would be held responsible.

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Speaking at a meeting in Kyrgyzstan, Araghchi said Tehran considered any assistance to US military action against Iran as creating international responsibility for those involved.

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"Any participation, cooperation or assistance in committing aggression against Iran will create international responsibility for the relevant parties," Araghchi said, adding that Iran "reserves its right to take all necessary measures within the framework of self-defence".

Iran targets US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan

Iran's military said it carried out drone strikes on American military facilities in Bahrain and Jordan in response to US attacks.

Explosive Arash drones were launched at Bahrain's Isa Air Base. Iran also claimed that drone attacks targeted aircraft hangars, aviation maintenance facilities and a barracks at Jordan's Al-Azraq base, according to a statement carried by Iranian state television.

Warning sirens reported in Bahrain

An explosion was reported in Bahrain, with warning sirens also heard across the country, as per news agency AFP.

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It was not immediately clear whether the incident was connected to the repeated Iranian attacks reported on the island kingdom during the conflict.

Iran says US strikes killed four in Khuzestan

Iranian state media reported that an overnight US attack on the southwestern province of Khuzestan killed at least four people and injured several others.

Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor of Khuzestan province, said the casualties occurred after a US missile attack near the city of Ahvaz.

"Following the missile attack by the terrorist US enemy on areas around the city of Ahvaz, four of our compatriots were martyred and five others were injured," Hayati was quoted as saying by IRNA.

Tehran objects to Trump's threat over Iranian assets

Iran criticised President Donald Trump's statement that Washington could use frozen Iranian assets to cover damages caused to ships and cargo in the region.

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Tehran described the move as an "incendiary precedent", after Trump said the US would use Iranian assets "that the United States has in its possession, and controls" to pay for "any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo or anything related".

Kuwait intercepts Iranian missiles and drones

Kuwait said its air defence systems responded to incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

The country's general staff said the interceptions came after a reported drone attack near the Kuwait-Iraq border.

"Kuwaiti air defences are currently intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks following the wrongful Iranian aggression," the general staff said in a statement on social media.

US House passes resolution against Trump's Iran action

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on President Donald Trump to halt military action against Iran unless Congress provides explicit authorisation.

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The measure seeks the removal of US forces from hostilities with Iran, marking another congressional challenge as the conflict continues to intensify.

(With inputs from AFP)