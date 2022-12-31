Ex-pope Benedict to be buried in St Peter's Basilica tombs

Former pope Benedict, the first pontiff to retire since the Middle Ages, will be buried in the papal tombs under St Peter's Basilica, the Vatican said Saturday after his death aged 95.

Following Benedict's funeral on Thursday, "the coffin of the Supreme Pontiff Emeritus will be taken to St Peter's Basilica, and then into the Vatican Grottoes for burial," it said.