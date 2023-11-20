‘EXPOSED’: Israeli Army posts videos, claims 'hostages inside Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital on October 7'

The Israeli military has released footage claiming that hostages are being brought into Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 7, after being kidnapped during Hamas terrorists' surprise attack in southern Israel.

A screen grab of a video released by the Israeli army on November 19, 2023, shows security camera footage of what they say were the Hamas bringing in a hostage from Israel into the Shifa hospital on the day of the October 7 attack. (REUTERS)

One of the video clips, which appears to be time-stamped 10:53am on October 7, shows a man in shorts and a pale blue shirt being dragged through what looks like an entrance hall by five men, at least three of whom are armed.

In another clip, seemingly time-stamped 10:55am, an injured man in underwear is wheeled in on a gurney by seven men, at least four of them armed, as several men in blue hospital scrubs look on.

HT could not immediately verify the footage.

“EXPOSED: This is documentation from Shifa Hospital from the day of the massacre, October 7, 2023, between the hours of 10:42 a.m and 11:01 a.m. in which hostages, a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, were abducted from Israeli territory are seen surrounded by armed Hamas terrorists. One of the hostages is injured and is being carried on a hospital bed and the other is walking,” the Israel Defence Forces or IDF posted on social media X.

“These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa Hospital complex on the day of the October 7 Massacre as terrorist infrastructure,” it added.

Al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, has become a focal point for Israel's subsequent military operations in the enclave, with the Israel Army repeatedly saying Hamas uses it as a base, a claim the military has been under pressure to back up.

The Hamas and medical staff have denied that a command centre is under the hospital.

The CCTV footage appears to have been shot on the morning that Hamas gunmen began storming southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 240 others, according to Israeli authorities.

Since then, Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly from the air, land and sea with officials in the Hamas-run territory saying 13,000 people have been killed, mostly civilians.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail