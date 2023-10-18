Exquisitely handcrafted J-K carpets showcased at India Carpet Expo in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) participated in 45th edition of India Carpet Expo at Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, a flagship B2B event organized by Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC). Exquisitely handcrafted carpets from Jammu and Kashmir showcased the uniqueness in design and skilled craftsmanship of the carpet industry of the UT.

The expo was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

During the inaugural ceremony, CM Yogi Adityanath interacted with the exhibitors from Jammu Kashmir and appreciated the hand-woven silk and woollen carpets. He emphasized the pivotal role of UT's carpet industry, over the years, in the promotion of exports. He highlighted the evolving industrial eco-system and the importance of promoting GI-tagged products of Jammu Kashmir at National and international markets.

"India Carpet Expo brings together national and international traders, industry leaders and craftsmen, to drive economic growth and promote handicraft in the country. The carpets from Jammu and Kashmir showcased the uniqueness in design and skilled craftsmanship of the carpet industry of the UT to more than 2000 national and 150 international visitors/investors," CMO said in a press release.

The exquisite handcrafted carpets from Jammu and Kashmir were one of the biggest attractions at the India Carpet Expo, showcasing the state's culture, heritage and unique craft.

"The exhibitors from the UT showcased a variety of unique ranges of GI-tagged silk carpets and woollen carpets at the event. Special media interaction with carpet exporters from J&K was organized to understand the current advancements in the hand-weave carpet industry empowerment and their success stories to encourage more entrepreneurs from the UT of J&K," the press release further said.

Exhibitors received excellent responses and numerous B2B meets were conducted with national and international visitors/buyers. Ample business leads, approximately more than 150, were generated by the exhibitors, which, in turn, are expected to generate good business for them. (ANI)

