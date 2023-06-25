Ex-royals defy setbacks - Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's TV journey continues with ‘Bad Manners’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not letting setbacks deter them as they embark on new television projects. After the abrupt end of their Spotify podcast, the couple is reportedly working on a TV show for Netflix titled "Bad Manners," inspired by Charles Dickens' "Great Expectations." The series will reimagine the character Miss Havisham as a resilient woman navigating a patriarchal society. While it is unclear if Netflix has greenlit the show, it follows the success of their documentary series on the streaming platform.

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

In addition to "Bad Manners," the couple has a lineup of potential shows, including a documentary on the Invictus Games titled "Heart of Invictus." This program will showcase competitors from around the world as they train for the games, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly pitched several TV projects, including an animated series called "Pearl" that celebrates powerful women throughout history. These projects are part of their efforts to secure the remaining £40 million from their deal with Netflix.

The news of their latest venture comes amidst speculation about Meghan's potential partnership with Dior, which was later denied by an insider. In light of the Spotify setback and the alleged snub from Dior, public relations expert Chad Teixeira advises Meghan to carefully consider her brand associations. Teixeira acknowledges that Meghan still holds credibility and can rebuild her reputation. However, he emphasizes the need for strategic decision-making and a consistent message that resonates with her audience. By aligning herself with brands that reflect her values and finding a relatable niche, Meghan can begin the process of restoring her brand's image.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's determination to forge ahead with new television projects highlights their resilience and commitment to making a mark in the entertainment industry. As they explore creative avenues and navigate the challenges of reputation management, the world watches with curiosity to see how their television ventures unfold. Will they captivate audiences once again and secure their multimillion-pound earnings? The future holds the answers as this power couple continues to make waves in both the small and big screens.