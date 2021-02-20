IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Extreme weather testing Biden's disaster management skills
Biden is seeing his disaster management skills tested after winter storms plunged Texas, Oklahoma and neighboring states into an unusual deep freeze.(AP)
Biden is seeing his disaster management skills tested after winter storms plunged Texas, Oklahoma and neighboring states into an unusual deep freeze.(AP)
world news

Extreme weather testing Biden's disaster management skills

Part of the job of being president is responding to the destruction left behind by earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, or events like deadly mass shootings, or even acts of terrorism.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:04 PM IST

Add Mother Nature to the pile of crises on President Joe Biden's plate.

A month into the job and focused on the coronavirus, Biden is seeing his disaster management skills tested after winter storms plunged Texas, Oklahoma and neighboring states into an unusual deep freeze that left millions shivering in homes that lost heat and power, and in many homes, water.

At least 59 deaths across the US have been blamed on the blast of unseasonable weather.

Biden came into office January 20 promising to tackle a series of brewing crises, starting with the coronavirus pandemic and its ripple effects on the economy. He tacked on systemic racism and climate change as top priorities. And now he's contending with storms that have not only imperilled Americans but also delayed the shipment and administration of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Biden said Friday that he hopes to travel to Texas next week but doesn't want his presence and the accompanying presidential entourage to distract from the recovery.

“They're working like the devil to take care of their folks,” Biden said of Texas officials. He said he'd make a decision early next week about travel.

Biden, who offered himself during the campaign as the experienced and empathetic candidate the nation needed at this moment in time, is working on several fronts to address the situation — and to avoid repeating the mistakes of predecessors who got tripped up by inadequate or insensitive responses in times of disaster.

Part of the job of being president is responding to the destruction left behind by earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, or events like deadly mass shootings, or even acts of terrorism.

Some have handled such situations better than others.

George W. Bush earned praised for his leadership after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks but stumbled during his administration’s halting response to the humanitarian disaster that unfolded in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast four years later.

Barack Obama said he should have anticipated the blowback he got for going to the golf course right after he condemned the beheading of a kidnapped American journalist by Islamist militants in 2014. Obama was vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard at the time.

Donald Trump was criticized for tossing rolls of paper towels into a crowd of people in Puerto Rico who had endured Hurricane Maria’s pummelling of the island in 2017. He defended tossing the towels, saying the people were “having fun.”

Bill Clinton, who famously claimed during the 1992 presidential campaign that “I feel your pain,” was a natural at connecting with disaster victims.

Just this week, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas showed how quickly one bad move during a crisis can become a public relations disaster for a politician.

Cruz came under attack for traveling to Mexico while his constituents suffered without power, heat and running water. His explanation — that his daughters pushed for the getaway because they were out of school — was particularly panned. Cruz later said the trip was a mistake.

Biden has tweeted about Texas and the other affected states, while the White House has issued numerous statements aimed at demonstrating that the federal government is in command of the situation.

The president is getting regular updates from his staff and has declared states of emergency in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. He said Friday that he will soon declare a major disaster in the state of Texas and that he has asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to address the suffering.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also has shipped dozens of generators and supplies, including fuel, water, blankets and ready-to-eat meals, to the affected areas.

Biden has spoken to the governors of the seven states most affected by the winter weather. He tweeted a photo of himself on the phone with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas.

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, a staunch supporter of Trump's, was quick to praise Biden for swift action on a disaster declaration.

After speaking with Biden by telephone earlier this week, Stitt specifically thanked the president for “taking the time to reach out this afternoon and offer the federal government’s help for Oklahomans. We had a very productive call and I look forward to working together to find solutions as we recover from this historic storm.”

Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Center, said Biden is “well-suited" to deal with the disaster because of his decades of service in the U.S. Senate and as a former vice president and because of “his genuine concern for people.”

“He's got to show empathy right off the bat,” Perry said in an interview. “It's important for a president to go to a place that’s been battered, but be careful about the footprint. He doesn’t want to make things worse.”

Biden, should he decide to visit Texas next week, could also use the trip to press his point that climate change is real and must not go unaddressed, and that the state could do things like winterize its power plants to be better prepared for future storms, Perry said.

But he should take care to not do so in a scolding kind of way.

“We know he cares about climate change, and this is a way to convince people,” Perry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden biden administration texas power outage oklahoma climate change crisis disaster management donald trump 9/11 attack
Close
A T-38 Trainer aircraft takes off from Edwards Air Force Base in California in 2005.(File Photo / REUTERS)
A T-38 Trainer aircraft takes off from Edwards Air Force Base in California in 2005.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Japan air force officer, US instructor killed in US plane crash

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The lieutenant was learning manoeuvring and other skills in the US Air Force curriculum to become a fighter pilot, said Japanese public broadcaster NHK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GOP Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday proposed an array of voting changes, while state lawmakers have introduced legislation that makes it harder to vote by mail.(AP)
GOP Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday proposed an array of voting changes, while state lawmakers have introduced legislation that makes it harder to vote by mail.(AP)
world news

Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway

PTI, Tallahassee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Florida Republicans' push to change voting laws shows how deep false claims about mass voter fraud spread by Trump have burrowed into Republicans' belief system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Capt Arnaud Tranchant, commanding officer of the Tonnerre, told Naval News that the French navy would "work to strengthen" France's partnership with the US, Japan, India and Australia - Quad.(@florence_parly/Twitter)
Capt Arnaud Tranchant, commanding officer of the Tonnerre, told Naval News that the French navy would "work to strengthen" France's partnership with the US, Japan, India and Australia - Quad.(@florence_parly/Twitter)
world news

France sends assault warships to South China Sea for combined military exercise

ANI, Paris
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The website Naval News reported that the ships would cross the South China Sea twice and take part in a combined exercise with the Japanese and US militaries in May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb 20, 2021.(AP)
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb 20, 2021.(AP)
world news

Representatives of 9 foreign embassies, EU attend Navalny's hearings

ANI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Earlier, a Moscow court had sent Navalny to prison for more than two-and-a-half years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People queued up early in the morning to receive water and Houston converted a football stadium being used as Covid-19 vaccination centre as a water supply distribution centre.(AP)
People queued up early in the morning to receive water and Houston converted a football stadium being used as Covid-19 vaccination centre as a water supply distribution centre.(AP)
world news

Texas reels from power outage: Impact in pics

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The power outage left the people of the state shivering in cold without heat or water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for an elderly man, at a nursing home in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2021. Picture taken February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero(REUTERS)
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for an elderly man, at a nursing home in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2021. Picture taken February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero(REUTERS)
world news

UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for Covid-19 jabs

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The proposed resolution reiterates the council's demand last July 1 for “a general and immediate cessation of hostilities” in major conflicts from Syria and Yemen to Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan and Somalia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pentagon is also grappling with a wider effort to expand diversity within the ranks, and a campaign to tackle racism and extremism.(REUTERS)
The Pentagon is also grappling with a wider effort to expand diversity within the ranks, and a campaign to tackle racism and extremism.(REUTERS)
world news

US Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The new study also reflects broader campaigns within the Defense Department and the Biden administration to root out extremism and racism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden is seeing his disaster management skills tested after winter storms plunged Texas, Oklahoma and neighboring states into an unusual deep freeze.(AP)
Biden is seeing his disaster management skills tested after winter storms plunged Texas, Oklahoma and neighboring states into an unusual deep freeze.(AP)
world news

Extreme weather testing Biden's disaster management skills

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Part of the job of being president is responding to the destruction left behind by earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, or events like deadly mass shootings, or even acts of terrorism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State prosecutors have asked the court to fine Navalny 950,000 roubles ($12,800) for slander.(AP)
State prosecutors have asked the court to fine Navalny 950,000 roubles ($12,800) for slander.(AP)
world news

Kremlin critic Navalny back in court for jail appeal, possible fine

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed earlier this month for parole violations he said were trumped up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of the Sputnik V vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination center at Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Bloomberg)
Vials of the Sputnik V vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination center at Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

Russia approves its third Covid-19 vaccine, says PM Mishustin

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Russia has already approved two Covid-19 vaccines, including the Sputnik V shot, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Tsai Ing-wen expects Chiu to complete the next stage of military reforms, including planning for "asymmetric warfare," focusing on high-tech, mobile weapons designed to make any Chinese attack as difficult as possible.(AFP/Bloomberg)
President Tsai Ing-wen expects Chiu to complete the next stage of military reforms, including planning for "asymmetric warfare," focusing on high-tech, mobile weapons designed to make any Chinese attack as difficult as possible.(AFP/Bloomberg)
world news

Taiwan appoints US-trained defence minister, China sends 8 jets into Taipei

ANI, Taipei
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
He further said that President Tsai Ing-wen expects Chiu to complete the next stage of military reforms, including planning for "asymmetric warfare," focusing on high-tech, mobile weapons designed to make any Chinese attack as difficult as possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court previously ordered Patel’s former company, S K Laboratories, to forfeit USD 6 million in connection with the case.(iStock/HT Archive)
The court previously ordered Patel’s former company, S K Laboratories, to forfeit USD 6 million in connection with the case.(iStock/HT Archive)
world news

Indian-origin man sentenced for fraudulently selling workout supplements in US

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Patel and several of his co-defendants admitted that they imported substances with false and misleading labelling to avoid law enforcement and regulatory agency attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing site, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing site, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
world news

Joe Biden believes US will approach normalcy defeating Covid-19 by year end

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Biden touted that the country’s vaccination rate has increased to about 1.7 million shots a day, well above the pace for the president’s goal of 100 million shots in 100 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Imran Khan also needs a diversionary visit to draw attention away from the persisting crisis in Pakistan.(AP)
PM Imran Khan also needs a diversionary visit to draw attention away from the persisting crisis in Pakistan.(AP)
world news

Imran's Lanka visit aims at gaining support for J-K issue against India: Report

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:27 PM IST
The political rationale for a visit to Colombo could be that it coincides with the start of the 46th UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva, where a new resolution on Sri Lanka is likely to be tabled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency shows rescue personnel evacuating an elderly resident from a flooded area in Jakarta.(AFP)
Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency shows rescue personnel evacuating an elderly resident from a flooded area in Jakarta.(AFP)
world news

Jakarta faces severe monsoon floods, more than 1,000 forced to evacuate

Reuters, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 PM IST
People posted photos on social media of residents wading through shoulder-high muddy waters, cars almost entirely submerged, and search teams evacuating elderly residents in rubber dinghies in the peak of the monsoon season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP