Eye on India: China builds, delivers biggest stealth warship to Pakistan

China on Monday delivered to Pakistan the largest and most advanced warship, a frigate with stealth capabilities, it has ever manufactured as Beijing and Islamabad continue to strengthen their military capabilities against regional rival, India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chinese state media reported the commissioning of the warship, quoting local and Pakistani officials, listing the vessel’s advanced capabilities, and noting that the delivery highlights Sino-Pakistan “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”.

The PNS Tughril is the first of the four Type 054 frigates being constructed for the Pakistan Navy, the state-run tabloid, Global Times reported, saying that the “…ship is a technologically advanced and highly capable platform with enormous surface-to-surface, surface-to-air and underwater firepower, besides extensive surveillance potentials”.

Designed and built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), the frigate was delivered to the Pakistan Navy in a commissioning ceremony in Shanghai, the tabloid reported, quoting a CSSC statement, issued on Monday.

Compared to previous Chinese frigates, the new ship has better air defence capability, as it is equipped with an improved radar system and a larger amount of missiles with a longer range, Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Research Academy, told the Global Times in a previous interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zhang said Type 054A, on which the Type 054A/P is based, is China’s most advanced frigate, adding it also has world-class stealth capability.

“The completion and the delivery of the vessel is another major achievement of China-Pakistan friendship, and will further enhance the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries,” the CSSC said.

Speaking to Chinese state media earlier this year, Pakistan navy chief Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi, had listed the warship procurement from China.

“…naval collaboration between the two countries has been strengthened with the procurement of F-22P frigates, fast attack craft (missile), helicopters and state-of-the-art survey ship. The Pakistan Navy has also contracted construction of eight Hangor-class submarines, four Type 054A/P ships (one of which was delivered on Monday) and medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicles from China,” Niazi had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The delivery of the frigate also serves as a milestone in expanding the influence of Chinese vessels as products and boosting their competitiveness in the international market,” CSSC said.

China and Pakistan have also upgraded their jointly developed JF-17 fighter jet, it emerged last year. “The development and production of the JF-17 Block 3 are under way,” Yang Wei, a Chinese legislator and chief designer of the China-Pakistan co-developed fighter jet, was quoted as saying by the state media in 2020.

The JF-17, or the FC-1, is a single-engine multi-role light fighter jet jointly developed by China and Pakistan for export, according to the website of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.