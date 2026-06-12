Facebook and Instagram down? Meta apps hit by query errors; users report global outage

Facebook experienced a widespread outage with users across several countries reporting login failures, sudden logouts and “query error” messages on both mobile and web platforms.

While Facebook appeared to face the most significant disruption, other Meta-owned apps also saw intermittent issues.(AFP)

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According to reports shared online, many users were automatically logged out of their Facebook accounts and then unable to sign back in. Error messages including “something went wrong” and “an unexpected error occurred” appeared for several affected users.

The disruption also appeared to impact Facebook Messenger, while some users reported related issues on Instagram and WhatsApp desktop services.

Outage reports spike worldwide

The problems began around 6:45 am Pacific Time on Thursday, or roughly 2:45 pm in the UK, according to The Independent. Reports of outages spread worldwide, with users in India, the United States, Canada, Australia and the Philippines also flagging issues.

Outage-tracking platforms such as Downdetector recorded a sharp rise in complaints as users struggled to access Meta-owned services.

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{{^usCountry}} Social media users also turned to rival platforms to discuss the disruption, with “Facebook down” and related search terms trending in multiple regions. Instagram and WhatsApp also affected {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users also turned to rival platforms to discuss the disruption, with “Facebook down” and related search terms trending in multiple regions. Instagram and WhatsApp also affected {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Facebook appeared to face the most significant disruption, other Meta-owned apps also saw intermittent issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Facebook appeared to face the most significant disruption, other Meta-owned apps also saw intermittent issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Independent reported that Instagram’s website experienced related technical problems during the outage. LADbible also noted that some WhatsApp users faced issues accessing desktop services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Independent reported that Instagram’s website experienced related technical problems during the outage. LADbible also noted that some WhatsApp users faced issues accessing desktop services. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Instagram and WhatsApp remained partially functional for many users. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Instagram and WhatsApp remained partially functional for many users. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Russia trying to ‘fully block’ WhatsApp to push ‘state-owned surveillance app’, claims Meta

Meta yet to issue explanation

Meta had not publicly shared a detailed explanation for the outage at the time reports emerged.

The Independent noted that the company does not maintain an official public status page for consumer platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, making it difficult for users to independently verify the scale of disruptions.

Meta’s business tools status page also did not immediately reflect the issues affecting users globally.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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