Instagram down: Thousands of users complain about issues with Meta platform; how to fix 'sorry something went wrong'

Instagram experienced widespread service disruptions on Wednesday as reports on social media indicate that the Meta-owned platform is offline for some users. Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone. (REUTERS)

According to tracking website Downdetector, there were over 10,000 reports of Instagram outages as of Wednesday at 8.30 p.m. ET.

Downdetector also reported that Instagram's website, and not its app, is facing a great majority of the outage. The site indicated that the number of people complaining had fallen at the time of writing.

(This is a developing story)