Instagram down: Thousands of users complain about issues with Meta platform; how to fix 'sorry something went wrong'
According to tracking website Downdetector, there were over 10,000 reports of Instagram outages as of Wednesday at 8.30 p.m. ET.
Published on: Feb 05, 2026 7:46 AM IST
By Shirin Gupta
Instagram experienced widespread service disruptions on Wednesday as reports on social media indicate that the Meta-owned platform is offline for some users.
Downdetector also reported that Instagram's website, and not its app, is facing a great majority of the outage. The site indicated that the number of people complaining had fallen at the time of writing.